Interfaith Encounters: A Model of Building Bridges in Israel and Palestine

Date and time: Tuesday, May 12, 1:15 to 2:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us and explore an inter-communal model where ongoing groups of interfaith encounters prevail the opportunity to meet the “other.” Based in Jerusalem, Interfaith Encounter Association (IEA) plants seeds of the desired long-lasting friendships coupled with respect for the unique identity of each.

The IEA invites people from different traditional and cultural backgrounds and faiths to join its groups. Within the groups, participants have meaningful encounters that bring them closer to each other. Prejudice, hostility, and suspicion are transformed into a direct acquaintance, mutual respect and friendship. IEA groups are both models for intercommunal relations of appreciation and care and vehicles to promote them.

About the Speaker

YEHUDA STOLOV is the executive director of the Interfaith Encounter Association, an organization that works since 2001 to build peaceful inter-communal relations in the Holy Land by fostering mutual respect and trust between people and communities through active interfaith dialogue.

Dr. Stolov has lectured on the role of religious dialogue in peace-building throughout the world, including Jordan, India, Indonesia, Turkey, South Korea, North America and Europe. He also published many papers on related issues.

In 2006, he was awarded the Immortal Chaplains Foundation Prize for Humanity, which honors those who “risked all to protect others of a different faith or ethnic origin”; and in 2015 he was awarded the IIE Victor J. Goldberg Prize for Peace in the Middle East.

Among other activities, Dr. Stolov was a member of the International Council of the International Association for Religious Freedom and a member of the steering committee for the United Nations Decade of Interreligious Dialogue and Cooperation for Peace.

He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in physics and a doctorate from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. He is married, a father of three children, and lives in Jerusalem.