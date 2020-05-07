Donate
Intermediate Arabic Discussion Session

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2020

Date and time: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 7 to 8:30 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (UTC+10)

Fee: A$10.00 donation to UNICEF Australia + A$0.76 Eventbrite fee

Tickets here.

Here’s a chance for those who speak Arabic as a second language to practice their Arabic and discuss topics related to the Middle East with Mohanned Qassar, the manager of the Institute of Australia Middle East Business & Education.

If all went well, we have the intention to repeat it on the 1st Thursday of each month.

All proceeds will go to UNICEF Australia to support the education of children in need.

When you purchase the ticket, we will email you the Zoom meeting link and the topic we will discuss.

See you then insha Allah!

