International and Global Studies Information Session #11

Mon, Sep 12, 2022 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Learn more about International and Global Studies majors, minors and certificates at PSU!

About this event

Are you passionate about global issues and want to improve the lives of people everywhere? Do you want to understand how the forces of globalization have shaped societies and events around the world? Or would you like to take a deeper dive and study one world region, such as Asia, Europe, or the Middle East?

Join the Chair of International and Global Studies, Dr. Priya Kapoor, for an information session to explore the programs offered by our department and find out how you can add an international dimension to your degree with our programs:

Majors:

Global Studies

International Development

Asian Studies

Latin American Studies

Minor in International & Global Studies

Certificates:

Global Studies

International Development

African Studies

Asian Studies

European Studies

Middle East Studies

Latin American Studies

We will tell you more about the department, our curriculum, our students, and what you can do after graduation!