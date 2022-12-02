International Christmas Market in Jaffa, Tel Aviv

Saturday, December 3 · 3 - 4pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Christmas Market is coming to Jaffa. Let’s experience this high holiday with the local Arab-Christian community of the city of Tel Aviv. It’s going to be an evening full of joy and magic with top-notch artists from the Arab community. We’ll enjoy diverse Arabic music, fine Christmas stalls and the holiday spirit. The event is organized by the Christmas Committee, with representatives from all the different and diverse Christian communities in Jaffa, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, the Orthodox Philanthropic Association Jaffa.