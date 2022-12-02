Donate
Light Theme
Log In
International Christmas Market in Jaffa, Tel Aviv
Mideast Streets
Christmas
Jaffa
Israel

International Christmas Market in Jaffa, Tel Aviv

The Media Line Staff
12/02/2022

Saturday, December 3 · 3 - 4pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Christmas Market is coming to Jaffa. Let’s experience this high holiday with the local Arab-Christian community of the city of Tel Aviv. It’s going to be an evening full of joy and magic with top-notch artists from the Arab community. We’ll enjoy diverse Arabic music, fine Christmas stalls and the holiday spirit. The event is organized by the Christmas Committee, with representatives from all the different and diverse Christian communities in Jaffa, in cooperation with the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, the Orthodox Philanthropic Association Jaffa.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.