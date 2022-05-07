The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

International Film Club: Omar (Palestine)
Mideast Streets
Film
Palestinians

International Film Club: Omar (Palestine)

The Media Line Staff
05/07/2022

Tue, May 17, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

On May 17, we will be discussing the 2013 Palestinian film, Omar, as part of our International Film Club.

About this event

About the Film

Arrested after the death of an Israeli soldier, a Palestinian baker (Adam Bakri) agrees to work as an informant, but his true motives and alliances remain hidden.

Where to Watch

Netflix

About International Film Club

The arts, and particularly film, have a special ability to transport us to other places, times, and realities and give us insight into the ways and the whys of the world. The International Relations Council’s International Film Club explores international realities and global issues using films of the world and about the world. The group meets monthly to discuss an award-winning film and the international topics, themes, and issues it raises. Subject-matter experts guide our experience, preparing us with questions and other context before viewing the film and leading the conversation during our monthly meeting. Films, with subtitles if needed, are readily available on common streaming services. Individuals of all backgrounds, interests, and perspectives are welcome – we just ask that you bring an open mind, thoughtful questions, and common courtesy. Registration is free but helps us with planning.

