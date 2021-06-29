International Film Club: ‘Wadjda’

Tue, Jun 29, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

We will be discussing the 2012 Saudi Arabian film, Wadjda on Tuesday, June 29 from 7-8 p.m. CT.

About the Film

An enterprising Saudi girl signs on for her school’s Koran recitation competition as a way to raise the remaining funds she needs in order to buy the green bicycle that has captured her interest.

Where to Watch

Netflix

NPR Article with Plot Summary

https://www.npr.org/2013/09/12/221436419/from-a-saudi-director-a-familiar-story-made-fresh-again

Interview with Director

https://www.npr.org/2013/09/22/224437165/wadjda-director-haifaa-al-mansour-it-is-time-to-open-up

Academic Book on Gender in Cinema with Movie Context and Analysis

https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007%2F978-3-030-37039-8.pdf

(read chapter 4, pages 99-123)

About International Film Club

The arts, and particularly film, have a special ability to transport us to other places, times, and realities and give us insight into the ways and the whys of the world. The International Relations Council’s International Film Club explores international realities and global issues using films of the world and about the world. The group meets monthly to discuss an award-winning film and the international topics, themes, and issues it raises. Subject-matter experts guide our experience, preparing us with questions and other context before viewing the film and leading the conversation during our monthly meeting. Films, with subtitles if needed, are readily available on common streaming services. Individuals of all backgrounds, interests, and perspectives are welcome – we just ask that you bring an open mind, thoughtful questions, and common courtesy. Registration is free but helps us with planning.

