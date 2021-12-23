This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
International Meetup – Cultural Exchange (Free)
Mideast Streets

International Meetup – Cultural Exchange (Free)

The Media Line Staff
12/23/2021

Sun, Dec 26, 2021 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

The main purpose of this activity is to make the world a smaller place through video conference. Everyone is invited and it’s FREE!

About this event

Join us as we meet people from all over the world all at the comfort of your home!

Chat. Talk. Share culture. Make friends. Exchange languages for 30 minutes.

It’s also a great way for you to practice your English skills if you’re learning them.

We have a 30-minute meetup at 8:30 PM Philippine time. So, that’s:

6:30 AM Costa Rica & Mexico

7:30 AM Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama,East Coast USA

8:30 AM Haiti, Canada (Ottawa), Venezuela

9:30 AM Argentina, Chile & Brazil

12:30PM Iceland, Ireland & England

1:30 PM Poland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Algeria & Morocco

2:30 PM Egypt, Greece, Israel, Jordan,South Africa & Estonia

3.30PM Turkey, Madagascar, Moscow (Russia), Saudi Arabia

4.00 PM Iran

4:30 PM UAE

5:30 PM Pakistan, Uzbekistan

6.00 PM India & Sri Lanka

6.30 PM Kazakhstan, Bangladesh

7.30 PM Thailand, Indonesia, Laos & Vietnam

8.30 PM China, Singapore,Brunei, Malaysia & Philippines

9.30 PM Japan & Korea

11:30 PM Canberra, Australia

Here is the zoom link: https://bit.ly/imeetzoom1

For you to be updated on our activities, follow us in FB: https://bit.ly/imeetFB

We have it every Sunday. Same time.

It’s absolutely FREE!!!

We’re just trying to make the world a smaller place for everyone. To do away with racism, provide travel opportunities, etc. After all, we’re all humans, living in one planet.

You may invite your friends.

Can’t wait to see you! Please be on time.

