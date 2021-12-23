International Meetup – Cultural Exchange (Free)
Sun, Dec 26, 2021 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)
The main purpose of this activity is to make the world a smaller place through video conference. Everyone is invited and it’s FREE!
About this event
Join us as we meet people from all over the world all at the comfort of your home!
Chat. Talk. Share culture. Make friends. Exchange languages for 30 minutes.
It’s also a great way for you to practice your English skills if you’re learning them.
We have a 30-minute meetup at 8:30 PM Philippine time. So, that’s:
6:30 AM Costa Rica & Mexico
7:30 AM Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama,East Coast USA
8:30 AM Haiti, Canada (Ottawa), Venezuela
9:30 AM Argentina, Chile & Brazil
12:30PM Iceland, Ireland & England
1:30 PM Poland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Algeria & Morocco
2:30 PM Egypt, Greece, Israel, Jordan,South Africa & Estonia
3.30PM Turkey, Madagascar, Moscow (Russia), Saudi Arabia
4.00 PM Iran
4:30 PM UAE
5:30 PM Pakistan, Uzbekistan
6.00 PM India & Sri Lanka
6.30 PM Kazakhstan, Bangladesh
7.30 PM Thailand, Indonesia, Laos & Vietnam
8.30 PM China, Singapore,Brunei, Malaysia & Philippines
9.30 PM Japan & Korea
11:30 PM Canberra, Australia
Here is the zoom link: https://bit.ly/imeetzoom1
For you to be updated on our activities, follow us in FB: https://bit.ly/imeetFB
We have it every Sunday. Same time.
It’s absolutely FREE!!!
We’re just trying to make the world a smaller place for everyone. To do away with racism, provide travel opportunities, etc. After all, we’re all humans, living in one planet.
You may invite your friends.
Can’t wait to see you! Please be on time.