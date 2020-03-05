International Women’s Day – Exhibition, Film, Seminar

The French Institute of Egypt in Alexandria (Institut français d’Egypte à Alexandrie) and the Media Library of the IFE of Alexandria (Médiathèque de l’IFE d’Alexandrie) present a special program for International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 8:30 pm at the French Institute, 30 rue Nabi Daniel Alexandria, Egypt.

For a long time, knowledge has been largely the prerogative of men. Women were doubly excluded, both from the production and dissemination of knowledge. Profound changes are taking place that we intend to explore during this day, tackling the issue from different angles.

The program for the day will echo the initiative of a student from Senghor University, who is making a documentary on women artisans, with the help of the Tadreeb Masr (Made in Egypt) association. An exhibition is offered on this occasion.

4:00 pm.: Handicraft exhibition (IFE Grand Hall): Women and know-how

6:00 pm: Screening of the documentary short film On the Side of Women, by Messaye Lancien (35 min – with French subtitles).

7 pm: Roundtable on Women and knowledge, in partnership with Alexandrian Business Association. Participants: Dalia Hosny (Tadreeb Masr); Riham Adel (Job Nile Human Resources Consulting Firm); Hoda El Saady (American University in Cairo, specialist in gender in the Islamic tradition) and Messaye Lancien (director)

Moderator: Waleed Mahmoud Mansour

Simultaneous translation available.