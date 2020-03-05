Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Streets
International Women’s Day
Alexandria
Egypt
seminar
exhibition
Film

International Women’s Day – Exhibition, Film, Seminar

The Media Line Staff
03/05/2020

The French Institute of Egypt in Alexandria (Institut français d’Egypte à Alexandrie) and the Media Library of the IFE of Alexandria (Médiathèque de l’IFE d’Alexandrie) present a special program for International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 8:30 pm at the French Institute, 30 rue Nabi Daniel Alexandria, Egypt.

For a long time, knowledge has been largely the prerogative of men. Women were doubly excluded, both from the production and dissemination of knowledge. Profound changes are taking place that we intend to explore during this day, tackling the issue from different angles.

The program for the day will echo the initiative of a student from Senghor University, who is making a documentary on women artisans, with the help of the Tadreeb Masr (Made in Egypt) association. An exhibition is offered on this occasion.

4:00 pm.: Handicraft exhibition (IFE Grand Hall): Women and know-how

6:00 pm: Screening of the documentary short film On the Side of Women, by Messaye Lancien (35 min – with French subtitles).

7 pm: Roundtable on Women and knowledge, in partnership with Alexandrian Business Association. Participants: Dalia Hosny (Tadreeb Masr); Riham Adel (Job Nile Human Resources Consulting Firm); Hoda El Saady (American University in Cairo, specialist in gender in the Islamic tradition) and Messaye Lancien (director)

Moderator: Waleed Mahmoud Mansour

Simultaneous translation available.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Help us deliver the independent journalism the world needs
Donate
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.