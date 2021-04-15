Intersectional and Intergeneration: Learning About Each Other (JOC Youth)

Thu, Apr 15, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Intersectional and Intergeneration: Learning About Each Other Through Conversation with Kohenet Keshira haLev Fife & Gen Slosberg

Join us for an intergenerational community conversation for Jews of Color. Lived experience varies by generation and it can bring both comfort and joy to hear each other’s stories and make connections with one another in a meaningful way. We’ll hear from JoC across generations and engage with one another in a variety of ways including small group breakouts as well as opportunities to be inspired by the strength of our collective.

Kohenet Keshira haLev Fife (she/they) sprinkles sparkles, disrupts expectations, and offers blessings wherever she goes. She serves as Oreget Kehilah (Executive Director) of the Kohenet Hebrew Priestess Institute, founder/co-leader of Kesher Pittsburgh, Program Director of the ALEPH Kesher Fellowship, Lead Facilitator for Keshet’s GLBTQ+ Jewish Youth of Colour programming and member of the leadership team of the JOC Mishpachah Project. Additionally, she delights in serving as a shlichat tzibbur, life spiral ceremony/ritual creatrix, liturgist, songstress, teacher and public speaker. Her work in these realms is informed by her lived experience as a queer Jewish Woman of Colour and the quandries she encounters as a scholar of the Orphan Wisdom School. Keshira received Kohenet smicha in 2017 and earned her BS 2000 and MS 2001 at Carnegie Mellon University. Dual-citizens of the USA and Australia and avid travelers, she and her beloved are currently leaning into stillness and sheltering-in-peace on Osage and Haudenosaunee land also called Pittsburgh, PA.

Gen Slosberg is a writer and nonprofit professional from Guangzhou, China. She is the Program Manager at Jewish Youth for Community Action (JYCA). Gen has a passion for advancing equity and building power for young Jews of Color, and in particular works with JYCA’s affinity space for JOCSM youth. She has been involved with progressive politics for four years, from working on swing-district Congressional campaigns to organizing around racial equity while at UC Berkeley. She finds joy in being in liberatory BIPOC communities, and connecting with ancestral practices from her Chinese and Ashkenazi heritage. Outside of work, she enjoys cooking, going on walks to alleviate Zoom fatigue, leading LUNAR: The Jewish-Asian Film Project, and doing nerdy things with numbers relevant to social science research. Gen holds a BA in Political Science from UC Berkeley.

This program and all JOC Mishpacha Project programs are made possible by the generous donations of the JOC Initiative, The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, and the UJA-Federation of New York. Thank you!