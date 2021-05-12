INTERYem Infection Conference
Fri, 14 May 2021 16:00 - Sat, 15 May 2021 22:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)
An opportunity for healthcare professionals to learn, teach and train on Infection. More information: www.INTERYem.co.uk/infection
About this Event
“Infection in Yemen: Challenges and Opportunities”
Online conference to be held on 14th/15th May2021Free to attend for colleagues in Yemen
Invited guests include:
Prof Janet Hemingway (Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK)
Prof David Mabey (London School of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, UK)
Prof David Denning (Manchester University, UK)
Prof Khaled Abdul-Aziz (Ains Shams University, Egypt)
Dr Sylvain Brisse (Institut Pasteur, France)
Prof Julian Tang (Leicester University , UK)
Peter Hoffman (Public Health England, UK)
Prof Jose Ramirez (Mexico)
Further information: INTERYem and Infection
