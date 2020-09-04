Int’l Space University Israel Alumni Association Opening Event

Date and time: Monday, September 7, 2020, 8:30 to 10:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

The Israeli International Space University Alumni Association aims to leverage the impact of university graduates on the future of the space industry, by sharing knowledge and creating professional networking as well as creating inspiring opportunities in Israel and abroad.

NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green will join our opening event with a talk on “The Search for Life Beyond Earth in Space and Time,” followed by a Q&A session!