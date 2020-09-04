Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Int’l Space University Israel Alumni Association Opening Event
Mideast Streets
Israel
Space
NASA

Int’l Space University Israel Alumni Association Opening Event

The Media Line Staff
09/04/2020

Date and time: Monday, September 7, 2020, 8:30 to 10:30 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

The Israeli International Space University Alumni Association aims to leverage the impact of university graduates on the future of the space industry, by sharing knowledge and creating professional networking as well as creating inspiring opportunities in Israel and abroad.

NASA Chief Scientist Jim Green will join our opening event with a talk on “The Search for Life Beyond Earth in Space and Time,” followed by a Q&A session!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.