Intro to Tech Writing Series
Date and time: April 22, April 26, May 3, May 6, 2020, 7:30 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time and May 13, 2020, 7 to 9 pm IDT.
Online course about tech writing for Nefesh B’Nefesh olim who live in Northern Israel.
Do you like to write so much that you’ve considered turning it into a career? Then you’ll want to join our Intro to Technical Writing course. No matter what you do after the series, the tools and information that will be provided to the course participants will provide them with the guidance they need to improve the clarity of their written communications and increase the value you offer to an employer!
This online workshop is designed to improve the clarity of your technical communications. The term “technical communications” is wide, and getting wider, as technology evolves. Traditionally, technical writers/authors created guides (mainly user guides). While that still happens today, it now forms but a small portion of what technical communicators do.
- Online kickoff session: Wed., April 22, 7:30-10 pm Israel Daylight Time
- Remote session #1: Sunday, April 26, 7:30-10 pm IDT
- Remote session #2, Sunday, May 3, 7:30-10 pm IDT
- Final remote session #3, Wednesday, May 6, 7:30-10 pm IDT
- Panel of tech writers (online or in Karmiel, depending on what is allowed): Wednesday, May 13, 7 to 9 pm IDT
FAQ About Technical Writing & the Course
What types of projects are technical writers usually involved in?
- User Guides
- Installation, Configuration, and Administration Guides
- API (Application Programming Interface) Guides
- Online Help systems
- RFIs (Requests For Information) and RFQs (Request For Quotations)
- UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience)
- Video scripts
- Training material
- Technical sales presentations
What industries typically employ technical writers?
- Cyber Security
- Online Gaming and Commerce
- Bio-Medical & Healthcare
- Academic institutions
- Aeronautics and Space
- Engineering
- Water Treatment and Ecosphere
- Agriculture
- Hi-Tech
What is the course format?
The course is an online interactive workshop. “Pop-quizzes” and discussions will be used to clarify the material, and questions from the participants are encouraged, both during the sessions, and afterwards.
Prior to the start of the series, participants will be required to send a writing sample (any document, article, presentation they have created) prior to the course (for anonymized discussion during the course).
At the end of the workshop, a small “homework” project will be given. Participants submitting projects and earning a passing grade, will qualify for a completion certificate.
What sort of information will be covered?
- Topic-Based Writing
- Document Structures
- Logical vs. Physical
- Top-down vs. Bottom-up
- Structured vs. Chaotic Information
- Tables of Contents
- Writing Style Suggestions
- Consistency – Styles/Structure/Terminology/Tenses
- Capitalization
- Subject-Verb Agreement
- Punctuation
- Dealing with Genders
- Commonly Misused/Misspelled Terms
- Redundancy
- Understanding Audiences
This series is for NBN Go North Olim and NBN Olim who live in the 5 Towns region. If you live outside of that geographical region, please email Samantha to be added to the waiting list. For other questions, please contact Shlomit Ben Michael.