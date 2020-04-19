Intro to Tech Writing Series

Date and time: April 22, April 26, May 3, May 6, 2020, 7:30 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time and May 13, 2020, 7 to 9 pm IDT.

Online course about tech writing for Nefesh B’Nefesh olim who live in Northern Israel.

Do you like to write so much that you’ve considered turning it into a career? Then you’ll want to join our Intro to Technical Writing course. No matter what you do after the series, the tools and information that will be provided to the course participants will provide them with the guidance they need to improve the clarity of their written communications and increase the value you offer to an employer!

This online workshop is designed to improve the clarity of your technical communications. The term “technical communications” is wide, and getting wider, as technology evolves. Traditionally, technical writers/authors created guides (mainly user guides). While that still happens today, it now forms but a small portion of what technical communicators do.

Dates:

Online kickoff session: Wed., April 22, 7:30-10 pm Israel Daylight Time

Remote session #1: Sunday, April 26, 7:30-10 pm IDT

Remote session #2, Sunday, May 3, 7:30-10 pm IDT

Final remote session #3, Wednesday, May 6, 7:30-10 pm IDT

Panel of tech writers (online or in Karmiel, depending on what is allowed): Wednesday, May 13, 7 to 9 pm IDT

FAQ About Technical Writing & the Course

What types of projects are technical writers usually involved in?

User Guides

Installation, Configuration, and Administration Guides

API (Application Programming Interface) Guides

Online Help systems

RFIs (Requests For Information) and RFQs (Request For Quotations)

UI (User Interface) and UX (User Experience)

Video scripts

Training material

Technical sales presentations

What industries typically employ technical writers?

Cyber Security

Online Gaming and Commerce

Bio-Medical & Healthcare

Academic institutions

Aeronautics and Space

Engineering

Water Treatment and Ecosphere

Agriculture

Hi-Tech

What is the course format?

The course is an online interactive workshop. “Pop-quizzes” and discussions will be used to clarify the material, and questions from the participants are encouraged, both during the sessions, and afterwards.

Prior to the start of the series, participants will be required to send a writing sample (any document, article, presentation they have created) prior to the course (for anonymized discussion during the course).

At the end of the workshop, a small “homework” project will be given. Participants submitting projects and earning a passing grade, will qualify for a completion certificate.

What sort of information will be covered?

Topic-Based Writing

Document Structures

Logical vs. Physical

Top-down vs. Bottom-up

Structured vs. Chaotic Information

Tables of Contents

Writing Style Suggestions

Consistency – Styles/Structure/Terminology/Tenses

Capitalization

Subject-Verb Agreement

Punctuation

Dealing with Genders

Commonly Misused/Misspelled Terms

Redundancy

Understanding Audiences

This series is for NBN Go North Olim and NBN Olim who live in the 5 Towns region. If you live outside of that geographical region, please email Samantha to be added to the waiting list. For other questions, please contact Shlomit Ben Michael.