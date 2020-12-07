Introducing the Kingdom of Bahrain

Wed, Dec 9, 2020, 10 to 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

The Gateway to the Gulf, a perfect hub and easy access to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the broader Middle East & North Africa

During WTCPB’s webinar Introducing Bahrain, attendees will learn about the US-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement, the business opportunities and the vibrant culture that make the Kingdom of Bahrain a unique and exciting destination for business and leisure.

The Kingdom of Bahrain recently made history with its signing of the Abraham Accords along with the U.A.E. and, subsequently, the country of Sudan.

Bahrain, an open, tolerant, and cosmopolitan country, is recognized as one of the most liberal business environments in the world. Its economy is the most diversified in the region, with particular strengths in the financial and technology sectors. As the Gateway to the Gulf, its strategic location provides a perfect hub and easy access to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the broader Middle East and North Africa regions.

EVENT MAIN PRESENTER: Rose Sager

Born and raised in Bahrain, Rose Sager immigrated to the US where she received a B.S. in mathematics and business from City University of New York. Her career has included positions in the financial and insurance industries and training director at a major US airline.

Rose was given the position of Trade Representative for the Kingdom of Bahrain in 2006, upon the implementation of the U.S.-Bahrain Free Trade Agreement. Under the auspices of the Trade Office at the Embassy for the Kingdom of Bahrain, her role is to facilitate and promote the Free Trade Agreement, increase bilateral trade, and establish major business/government contacts.

She has promoted the Kingdom of Bahrain at various forums and trade shows; provided presentations at conferences, Chambers of Commerce, and Universities. Rose continuously seeks to establish Bahrain as the Gateway to the Gulf, an ideal investment choice for the US business market, as well as an exotic tourist destination.

– – – –

EVENT SPEAKER: Ms. Ahlam Yusuf Janahi

Managing Director / Owner of Bahrain Horizon –November 2002

Managing Director / Owner of My Bakery, September 2009

Position Held in Different Organizations:

President of Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society 2018 to 2020

Founder and board member of Bahrain Businesswomen’s Society from 2000 to 2020

Member in the National Committee for the World Trade Organization at Ministry of Commerce and Industry 2018-2020

Member in The Bahraini Saudi Council at Bahrain chamber 2018-2020

Board Member of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibition Authority from 2014 – 2018

– – –

EVENT SPEAKER: Mr. Nabeel Ajoor

Prominent Bahraini Businessman

Board Member of AmCham Bahrain and Bahrain Businessmen Association

Director of A.R. & E.M. Ajoor

Highlighted in “www.thosewhoinspire.com” Mr. Ajoor continuously works to preserve and showcase Bahrain‘s cultural heritage, places and stories of old Souks.

Professional

Business partner In A..R .& E.M AJOOR & CO

Abdul Rahman & Ebrahim Mohd Ajoor & Co. W.L.L. was established in 1932 as Importers and exporters of all kinds of Textile fabrics, mainly In Uniform Fabrics and linen. We are having excellent reputation in both local and international market. We are the main suppliers of hospital linens to Ministry of Health, Ministry of Interior, Bahrain Defence Force, Ministry of Education and all type of uniform fabrics. We also supply linens to all leading Hotels in Bahrain.

We have Ajoor Furnishing Show Room, dealing in Home Furniture & Official furniture and doing all project works of Villas , Hotels and Apartments.

Other Activities

I am the member of Bahrain Japan Business Friendship Society, AMCHAM Bahrain, Bahrain India Society, Bahrain Business Men Association, Bahrain French Club, Bahrain German Friend ship Society, Bahrain Italy Friendship Society, Bahrain China Society, & Bahrain British Business Forum, Bahrain ASEAN Business Council, Bahrain Malaysian Business Friendship Society, Bahrain Asian Traders Committee, Bahrain Old Souq Committee and Bahrain SME Committee

– – –

EVENT SPEAKER: Shaikh Dr. Khalid Al Khalifa

Dr. Khalid Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa, Founder and Executive Chairman of University College of Bahrain and a member of the Royal Family of Bahrain. Dr. Khalid holds a Ph.D. from University of Northumbria, Newcastle.

Dr. Khalid is a senior fellow at Institute of Manufacturing – Cambridge University and a Visiting Academic at St. Antony’s College – Oxford University.

– – –

EVENT MODERATOR: Alfred Zucaro, WTCPB

A graduate of Fordham University, he holds a Magna Cum Laude degree in Economics. Mr. Zucaro attended Nova University receiving a Juris Doctorate Law Degree in 1986. He is a member in good standing with the Florida Bar, practicing in the area of Immigration Law for much of his career.

In 2008 he started Palm Beach Investment and Finance LLC, a USCIS approved regional center identifying foreign investment opportunities leading to permanent resident status for foreign investors relocating to the United States.

Over the years, he has been a member of and/or served on the Economic Council, the Business Development Board, the Film and Television Commission, the Tourist Development Council, the Workforce Alliance and the Palm Beach International Film Festival. Of particular interest is his advanced focus on international economic development, including the immigration and tax consequences of such investment.

– – –

PALM BEACH MAIN PRESENTER: Kelly Smallridge

Kelly L. Smallridge is President and CEO of Palm Beach County’s public/private economic development agency, the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County (BDB) where she has worked for 32 years. She serves as the longest tenured economic development President in the State of Florida and has a solid track record in facilitating some of the largest job creation projects for Palm Beach County. In 2013, Governor Rick Scott awarded Kelly with the Governor’s Ambassador Medal recognizing her hard work in creating jobs in Palm Beach County.

Kelly oversees all operations of the Business Development Board which is one of only two Accredited Economic Development Boards in the State of Florida.