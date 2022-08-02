Introduction to Arabic & the Gulf Dialect

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 10:30 - 11:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Are you interested in learning Arabic and/or the Gulf dialect? Do you have some questions about learning it? Join us; will be happy to help

Join us at Saeed Centre for Arabic & the Gulf Dialect for a free talk/discussion about Arabic & the Gulf dialect and feel free to ask your questions. In the first part of the event, there will be an introduction to Arabic in general and the gulf dialect in particular. Then, in the second part, you will be most welcome to ask your questions. These are some of the questions: Is Arabic difficult? What is the difference between “formal” Arabic and the Gulf dialect? Which one to learn first? Is the Gulf dialect understood everywhere in the Arab world? You could discuss these questions and more with an experienced Bahraini Arabic teacher who works at the centre.