Introduction to CIOB – For New Members

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 13:00 - 14:00 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

Register here.

Introductory Webinar into the CIOB, free for all to attend.

About this event

If you have ever wondered what The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) is all about, or ever considered joining, this session is perfect for you. The event will cover:

Benefits of Joining The CIOB

Routes to Chartered Membership

Support mechanisms to help you get there

Tools and Resources to look forward to with us

Our CIOB MENA Regional Manager, Matt Doran, will be joined on the panel by Committee Members of The CIOB MENA Hubs to provide support and guidance to anyone working in the built environment.

Here is a very useful video on Why join CIOB?

Fees

Free for all to attend.

Contact

Georgia Massey

Member Services & Events Coordinator

MENA Regional Hub CIOB

gmassey@ciob.ae.org

whats app to +971 50 386 7620 or call at (04) 457 9107

The Chartered Institute of Building

1 Arlington Square, Downshire Way,

Bracknell, RG12 1WA

UK

tel: +44 (0) 1344 630700

fax: +44 (0) 1344 30643

Registered Charity No. (England and Wales) 280795 – (Scotland) SC041725

Registered VAT No. 492 0644 43

optional donation to CIOB Assist

Now more than ever, we need your support. Thank you for your generosity.

Find out more about the work we do.