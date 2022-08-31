Introduction to CIOB – For New Members
Mon, 5 Sep 2022 13:00 - 14:00 Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)
Introductory Webinar into the CIOB, free for all to attend.
About this event
If you have ever wondered what The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) is all about, or ever considered joining, this session is perfect for you. The event will cover:
- Benefits of Joining The CIOB
- Routes to Chartered Membership
- Support mechanisms to help you get there
- Tools and Resources to look forward to with us
Our CIOB MENA Regional Manager, Matt Doran, will be joined on the panel by Committee Members of The CIOB MENA Hubs to provide support and guidance to anyone working in the built environment.
Here is a very useful video on Why join CIOB?
Fees
Free for all to attend.
Contact
Georgia Massey
Member Services & Events Coordinator
MENA Regional Hub CIOB
gmassey@ciob.ae.org
whats app to +971 50 386 7620 or call at (04) 457 9107
