Introduction to Quantum Computing

Date and time: Saturday, July 18, 2020, 3:30 to 5:30 am Morocco Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Event page here.

As the world enters the new era of Big Data and AI, the processing power of the usual computer has become the bottleneck. Moore’s law which stated that computing power will get doubled every 2 years, has already failed in recent times. Quantum computing seems to be the only viable way forward.

While a fully-fledged quantum computer is yet to come, development over the past five years has been fast. Among others, Google recently achieved quantum supremacy via solving a mathematical problem in 200 seconds which the world’s fastest supercomputer would take 10,000 years to produce similar output whereas IBM has put prototype quantum computers on the cloud.

So this is the right time to learn about quantum computing. Hence, we are conducting an online webinar with the leaders of Quantum Computing to give an introduction about it and it’s future possibilities.

The agenda for this webinar is: