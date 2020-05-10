Donate
Introduction to Research Methodology

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2020

Date and time: May 14 at 9 pm (UTC+2)

Register here.

This workshop covers the basic elements of research methodology and the skills and tools required to carry out scientific research in education/ business.

Aims:

  • To explain the meaning of research methodology
  • To explore the benefits of research methodology
  • To examine the skills required to carry out scientific research

The workshop will be delivered in Arabic and English.

At the end of the presentation, there will be an opportunity for the audience to ask questions.

