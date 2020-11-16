Introduction to the Study of Islam and Muslims

Tue, 1 Dec 2020, 3 pm – Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 5 pm GMT

Tickets (General Admission £75; Students and alumni £45) here.

Part of Aga Khan University Institute For The Study Of Muslim Civilisations’s Muslim Culture and Societies 2020 online short course series

Running on consecutive Tuesdays and Thursdays at 15:00-17:00 from December 1 to December 17, the course provides an introduction to the development of Islamic thought and institutions from the seventh century to the present day. It surveys basic sources and terminologies as well as providing an introduction to major trends in scholarship. It asks when, and on what basis, different actors seek to make generalisations about Muslims (and, by implication, non-Muslims), and whether such generalisations can ever be valid.

Class Learning Objectives

To understand the development and variety of Islamic thought

To analyse why different actors have been able to define Islam successfully for Muslims

To evaluate the agendas that underlie scholarship on Islam and Muslims

Professor Philip Wood is a historian of the Middle East. He has written on the histories of religious minorities in the caliphate and on the experience of Muslims as minorities in Britain. Together with Leif Stenberg, he is currently editing a volume on the Politics of Islamic Studies and he is also editing a second volume on Muslim and non-Muslim religious minorities in the Abbasid caliphate. His third monograph, on the Abbasid-era intellectual Dionysius of Tel-Mahre, is forthcoming with Princeton University Press in January 2021.

ISMC offers intellectually stimulating and inspiring courses and public events which cover a range of topics for students, professionals an​d academics. For our Terms and Conditions please see https://www.aku.edu/ismc/short-courses/Pages/home.aspx.