Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Introduction to the Study of Islam and Muslims
Mideast Streets
Islam
Muslims

Introduction to the Study of Islam and Muslims

The Media Line Staff
11/16/2020

Tue, 1 Dec 2020, 3 pm – Thu, 17 Dec 2020, 5 pm GMT

Tickets (General Admission £75; Students and alumni £45) here.

Part of Aga Khan University Institute For The Study Of Muslim Civilisations’s Muslim Culture and Societies 2020 online short course series

Running on consecutive Tuesdays and Thursdays at 15:00-17:00 from December 1 to December 17, the course provides an introduction to the development of Islamic thought and institutions from the seventh century to the present day. It surveys basic sources and terminologies as well as providing an introduction to major trends in scholarship. It asks when, and on what basis, different actors seek to make generalisations about Muslims (and, by implication, non-Muslims), and whether such generalisations can ever be valid.

Class Learning Objectives

  • To understand the development and variety of Islamic thought
  • To analyse why different actors have been able to define Islam successfully for Muslims
  • To evaluate the agendas that underlie scholarship on Islam and Muslims

Professor Philip Wood is a historian of the Middle East. He has written on the histories of religious minorities in the caliphate and on the experience of Muslims as minorities in Britain. Together with Leif Stenberg, he is currently editing a volume on the Politics of Islamic Studies and he is also editing a second volume on Muslim and non-Muslim religious minorities in the Abbasid caliphate. His third monograph, on the Abbasid-era intellectual Dionysius of Tel-Mahre, is forthcoming with Princeton University Press in January 2021.

ISMC offers intellectually stimulating and inspiring courses and public events which cover a range of topics for students, professionals an​d academics. For our Terms and Conditions please see https://www.aku.edu/ismc/short-courses/Pages/home.aspx.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.