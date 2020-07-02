Introductions to Islamic History 3: Baghdad and House of Wisdom

Date and time: Thursday, July 2, 2020, 4 to 5:15 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

A taster for the Certificate of Higher Education (Cert HE) in Arabic, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies

**Please note: this session is aimed at adults returning to study and who may be considering university as an option. If you already have an undergraduate degree you may find the alternative sources of information and support listed on this page helpful.**

This interactive online session will explore the evolution of the Grand Library of Baghdad, an unrivaled hub of knowledge which attracted scholars from all over the world for five centuries. The House of Wisdom (Bayt al Hikmah) was the pinnacle of the Abbasid rule of the Middle East, Northeast Africa and Western Asia between 750 and 1250 AD.

The session will be a taster for the Certificate of Higher Education (Cert HE) in Arabic, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies (AMEIS); a pathway to a wide range of AMEIS degrees at the University of Leeds.

Available part-time or full-time, the Cert HE in Arabic, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies explores a range of subject areas including theology, philosophy, politics, culture, law and gender issues. Develop your knowledge, skills and confidence to progress onto one of these degrees at the University of Leeds:

BA Middle Eastern Studies

BA Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies

BA Islamic Studies

BA Arabic and Islamic Studies

A Levels not required for mature applicants (aged 21+)

No upfront fees and generous financial support available

What do Arabic, Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies students say about the course?

“The course developed my networking, communication and independent learning skills, and I became a more confident and mature learner.”

“The Cert HE is the ideal starting point for anyone worried about whether they have the necessary skills to thrive in higher education.”

**This event will be delivered online** Please register for the event and we will email you a link to access the session using a computer, tablet or smartphone along with guidance on how to do this.

