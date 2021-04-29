Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Investment and Extractives in Sudan: Insights and Implications for Human Rights
Mideast Streets
Human Rights
Sudan
Investment

The Media Line Staff
04/29/2021

Thu, Apr 29, 2021 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

About this Event

Background

Sudan is currently a country in transition. In 2019, a popular uprising created the momentum for significant political and economic changes, but there remain daunting challenges on the road to democracy and prosperity. Attracting investment in sectors that can be part of sustainable global supply chains of materials and minerals essential for the country’s economic transformation requires a stable and predictable investment climate, and a vibrant civil society protected by democratic institutions. More than ever, there is the need for meaningful dialogue between civil society, Sudanese businesses, and international investment communities. The importance of creating such a multi-stakeholder dialogue during Sudan’s political transition is fundamental for the protection of human rights and the establishment of ethical governance practices.

Featuring:

Volker Perthes, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General & Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS)

Ambassador Timothy Carney, Former U.S. Ambassador to Sudan

And Panelists:

Amin Awad, 2020-2021 Senior Fellow, Harvard University Advanced Leadership Initiative

Sabine Dall’Omo, Siemens Managing Board Member; CEO Siemens (PTY) LTD, South Africa

Kholood Khair, Managing Partner, Insight Strategy Partners

Peter Leon, Partner & Co-Chair of the Africa Practice at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP

Please note that unless otherwise specified Human Rights and Business Roundtables are conducted under the Chatham House Rule which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s), nor that of any other participant, should be cited.

ABOUT

Launched in 1996, the Human Rights and Business Roundtable (HRBRT) was the first forum designed for multinational businesses and mainstream human rights organizations to discuss issues of common concern in an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust, and confidentiality. The Roundtable meets quarterly and focuses largely on the extractive industry, although the lessons learned and case studies of the Roundtable provide value to all sectors.

For over 60 years, The Fund for Peace (FFP) has been a world leader in developing practical tools and approaches for reducing conflict. With a clear focus on the nexus of human security and economic development, FFP contributes to more peaceful and prosperous societies by engineering smarter methodologies and smarter partnerships. FFP empowers policy-makers, practitioners, and populations with context-specific, data-driven applications to diagnose risks and vulnerabilities and to develop solutions through collective dialogue. FFP is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Abuja, Accra, and Tunis.

The Afrika-Verein / The German-African Business Association (AV) is the cross-sector foreign trade association of German companies and institutions that are interested in economic cooperation with the countries of the African continent. AV has been supporting companies in their economic commitment on the African continent for over 85 years. The AV currently has over 550 members: mainly German, but also European and African companies, institutions and private individuals. The association represents around 85% of German business in Africa – across all industries, from start-ups to DAX companies.

