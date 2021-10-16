INVITATION: Australian Ambassador to Israel + Q&A, Oct 18th 7pm

Mon, Oct 18, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

About this event

Tel Aviv International Salon presents, The Ambassador Series:

Australian Ambassador to the State of Israel, H.E. Paul Griffiths

Australia’s Foreign Policy + Australia’s Relationship with Israel

In-English Talk + Q&A + Happy Hour

Cost: FREE

Date: Monday October 18 2021, 7pm

Venue: Capella Cocktail Bar, Hagag South Tower, 28 HaArba’a Street, 14th Floor, TLV

Who: Young Adults from all over the globe, 20s & 30s Only

About Our Event: The Ambassador Series

The Ambassador Series connects our young international community with the leaders of the diplomatic corps stationed in Israel. Each event allows us the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Ambassadors from around the globe for a reception and open discussions on worldwide issues related to Israel, its place in the international community, and relationships with its allies.

About Our Speaker: H.E. Paul Griffiths

Ambassador Paul Griffiths commenced as Australian Ambassador to Israel in September 2020. Mr Griffiths is a senior career officer of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). He has most recently worked in the private sector for US tech firm Palantir Technologies in London. Prior to that, from 2016-2019, he was Minister-Counsellor and head of the Political Branch at the Australian Embassy Washington.

Mr Griffiths has also worked overseas as head of the Political team in Jakarta (Australia’s largest embassy; 2009-2012), and in trade and economic positions in Manila (2002-2005) and Seoul (1996-1999).

In Canberra, Mr Griffiths’s other senior roles at DFAT have included head of Budget Branch and head of Secretariat of the Functional and Efficiency Review, and a number of South-East Asia policy roles, in particular Indonesia political and trade positions. He was the head of the Multilateral Development Branch at AusAID where he managed Australia’s commitments to multilateral development banks and UN organizations, and was Senior Advisor to the G20 and APEC Secretariat at The Treasury.

Mr Griffiths holds a Bachelor of Arts/Law from the University of Tasmania, a Masters in International Trade and Finance from Deakin University, and has completed executive leadership courses, including at Harvard University. He has achieved professional competency in Indonesian and Korean.

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv International Salon

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the premiere speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion non-partisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There are an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision makers and the leading influencers on our society.

The Salons are generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com