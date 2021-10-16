Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
INVITATION: Australian Ambassador to Israel + Q&A, Oct 18th 7pm
Mideast Streets
Israel
Australia
Ambassador

INVITATION: Australian Ambassador to Israel + Q&A, Oct 18th 7pm

The Media Line Staff
10/16/2021

Mon, Oct 18, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

About this event

Tel Aviv International Salon presents, The Ambassador Series:

Australian Ambassador to the State of Israel, H.E. Paul Griffiths

Australia’s Foreign Policy + Australia’s Relationship with Israel

In-English Talk + Q&A + Happy Hour

RSVP: Above on Eventbrite

Cost: FREE

Date: Monday October 18 2021, 7pm

Venue: Capella Cocktail Bar, Hagag South Tower, 28 HaArba’a Street, 14th Floor, TLV

Who: Young Adults from all over the globe, 20s & 30s Only

About Our Event: The Ambassador Series

The Ambassador Series connects our young international community with the leaders of the diplomatic corps stationed in Israel. Each event allows us the opportunity to meet one-on-one with Ambassadors from around the globe for a reception and open discussions on worldwide issues related to Israel, its place in the international community, and relationships with its allies.

About Our Speaker: H.E. Paul Griffiths

Ambassador Paul Griffiths commenced as Australian Ambassador to Israel in September 2020. Mr Griffiths is a senior career officer of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). He has most recently worked in the private sector for US tech firm Palantir Technologies in London. Prior to that, from 2016-2019, he was Minister-Counsellor and head of the Political Branch at the Australian Embassy Washington.

Mr Griffiths has also worked overseas as head of the Political team in Jakarta (Australia’s largest embassy; 2009-2012), and in trade and economic positions in Manila (2002-2005) and Seoul (1996-1999).

In Canberra, Mr Griffiths’s other senior roles at DFAT have included head of Budget Branch and head of Secretariat of the Functional and Efficiency Review, and a number of South-East Asia policy roles, in particular Indonesia political and trade positions. He was the head of the Multilateral Development Branch at AusAID where he managed Australia’s commitments to multilateral development banks and UN organizations, and was Senior Advisor to the G20 and APEC Secretariat at The Treasury.

Mr Griffiths holds a Bachelor of Arts/Law from the University of Tasmania, a Masters in International Trade and Finance from Deakin University, and has completed executive leadership courses, including at Harvard University. He has achieved professional competency in Indonesian and Korean.

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv International Salon

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the premiere speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion non-partisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There are an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision makers and the leading influencers on our society.

LIKE: www.facebook.com/TelAvivInternationalSalon

EMAIL: Info@TLVSalon.com

WEB: www.TLVSalon.com

The Salons are generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.