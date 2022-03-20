INVITATION: Concert Night at the Museum, Shesh Besh Ensemble, Tues March 22

Starts on Tue, Mar 22, 2022 7:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (50 shekels) here.

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents a very special evening:

Concert Night at the Museum Surrounded by Art

‘Shesh Besh’, The Israel Philharmonic’s Arab-Jewish Ensemble

+ Private reception exclusive for our young patrons of the arts talking with members of the ensemble and learning about the art in the Felicja Blumental gallery of the museum, so thats cool.

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Tuesday March 22nd 7pm, 2022

Venue: Tel Aviv Museum of Art, 27 Shaul HaMelech, Tel Aviv

Dress: It’s the museum, so dress to impress!

Ticket: 50 NIS per person

Who: Exclusive for young adults, 20s & 30s

Thanks to a generous contribution, the Tel Aviv Arts Council, in partnership with the Felicja Blumental International Music Festival, is able to offer discounted tickets exclusively to our young patrons of the arts.

About our Event: Shesh Besh Arab-Jewish Ensemble

Shesh Besh is a model of mutual respect in a turbulent, violent Middle East seeking an elusive balance of East and West through music while embodying two cultures living together in harmony. Shesh Besh is comprised of two members of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra alongside three of the finest musicians from Israel’s Arab community. Instrumentation will include violin, oud, flute, double bass, and percussion (deff and darbuka). Musically, the ensemble reflects a multicultural context of classical Western music, classical Eastern works, and original compositions.

Sami Kheshaiboun – Violin

Yossi Arnheim – Flute

Michael Maroun – Oud

Aziz Naddaf – Ryk

Peter Marck – Double Bass

Longa Riyad – Riyad el Sumbati

Balad el Mahboub – M. Abdul Wahab

Fantasy on Samson and Delilah – Saint Saens / Y. Arnheim

Shibolet Bassade – M. Shelem / Y. Arnheim

Dror Yikra – Traditional / Y. Arnheim

Samay Nahawand – S. Kheshaiboun

Midbarit (Desert Scene) – A. Eilam Amzallag

Zafaf – Palestinian wedding songs – arr. S. Kheshaiboun

About the Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Email: Events@TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

The Arts Council is generously supported by the Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com