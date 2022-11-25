INVITATION: Ethiopian Music Festival @ Abraham Hostel, Sat Nov 26 8pm

Starts on Saturday, November 26 · 8pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (61.20 shekels) here.

Location: Abraham Hostel 21 Levontin Street Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6655808

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents:

Sigdiada Ethiopian Music Festival: Orit Tshuma & TamaRadah

What: Become a Tel Aviv art insider and join your Tel Aviv Arts Council young patrons of the arts community for an exclusive concert party evening celebrating the cutting edge of young Israeli Ethiopian talent.

Who: Only for young adults, 20s & 30s

About Our Event: Sigdiada

The festival celebrating Ethiopian Israeli culture, both modern and traditional.

About the Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

