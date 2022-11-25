Donate
Light Theme
Log In
INVITATION: Ethiopian Music Festival @ Abraham Hostel, Sat Nov 26 8pm
Mideast Streets
Ethiopian Jews
Tel Aviv
Israel

INVITATION: Ethiopian Music Festival @ Abraham Hostel, Sat Nov 26 8pm

The Media Line Staff
11/25/2022

Starts on Saturday, November 26 · 8pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets (61.20 shekels) here.

Location: Abraham Hostel 21 Levontin Street Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 6655808

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents:

Sigdiada Ethiopian Music Festival: Orit Tshuma & TamaRadah

What: Become a Tel Aviv art insider and join your Tel Aviv Arts Council young patrons of the arts community for an exclusive concert party evening celebrating the cutting edge of young Israeli Ethiopian talent.

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Saturday Eve, November 26th 2022, 8pm

Venue: Abraham Hostel, 21 Levontin Street, Tel Aviv

Tickets: 60NIS, but space is limited so register today.

Who: Only for young adults, 20s & 30s

About Our Event: Sigdiada

The festival celebrating Ethiopian Israeli culture, both modern and traditional.

About the Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

The Arts Council is generously supported by the Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.