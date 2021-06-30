Protecting Truth During Tension

INVITATION: Hanging With Herzl – Young Olim Day Trip to JLM, Fri July 2nd

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2021

Fri, Jul 2, 2021 8:00 AM - 4:30 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (51 shekels) here.

Thousands of Young Olim Building Community = “Observant Zionism”

About this event

TLV Internationals, presents: Hanging With Herzl

Observant Zionism Day Trip from TLV to JLM

VIP Tours of Har Herzl & the Herzl Museum

* Private Ceremony at the grave of Theodor Herzl

* Lunch at Shuk Machane Yehuda

* Bus back in TLV before Shabbat

What: In honor of the visionary of modern Zionism, on the anniversary of Theodor Herzl’s passing, we have created a very special day in Jerusalem in partnership with the World Zionist Organization’s Zionist Council. We don’t just want to believe in Zionism, we want to actively observe it…hence “Observant Zionism”.

Har Herzl is of course where Binyamin Ze’ev Theodor Herzl is buried, and the site of the incredible Herzl Museum, but we will also have the honor of visiting with Ze’ev Jabotinsky, Golda Meir, Yitzhak Rabin, Shimon Peres & more… Our guides will tour us in-English around the mountain and museum, culminating in a VIP ceremony for young Olim at Herzl’s grave.

We will continue on by bus to Shuk Machane Yehuda for DIY lunch, pre-Shabbat shopping, and getting back to Tel Aviv by late afternoon.

RSVP: Register on Eventbrite above

Who: Young 20s & 30s ONLY

When: Friday July 2nd, 2021. 8 am

Where: Our bus will leave TLV at 8 am from Kikar Rabin and return 4:30 pm.

Cost: Thanks to great partners, we can offer this trip to young Olim for 50 NIS. Tickets include the roundtrip bus, entrance to the museum, tours and guides…wow. Lunch at the shuk will be on you. You should also buy something nice for your mother.

About our Organization: TLV Internationals

In the past decade, Tel Aviv has become the premiere destination for young Jews from around the globe to move to and call ‘home.’ TLV Internationals is the lighthouse which attracts and welcomes the newcomer. TLV Internationals coalesces these young voices into a unified community and platform for action within and for the benefit of Tel Aviv and greater Israel. TLV Internationals is a nonprofit serving as an advocate for this community’s needs with the local and national government. With a following of over 80,000 young men and women from a multitude of nations, backgrounds, religious practices, and professional fields, TLV Internationals has built the largest community organization in Israel.

Web: www.LoveTelAviv.com

Email: info@TLVInternationals.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TelAvivInternationals

Group: www.facebook.com/groups/TelAvivInsider

TLV Internationals is generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // Championing the Young Pioneers of Observant Zionism www.AmYisrael.com

