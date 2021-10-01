INVITATION: Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Season Opening + Wine Reception

Starts on Thu, Oct 7, 2021 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (86.70 shekels) here.

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents a very special evening:

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Full Concert

Season Opening Conducted by Lahav Shani +

Private wine reception exclusive for our young patrons of the arts mingling with members of the orchestra, so thats cool.

:: Noam Sheriff : Music for woodwinds, trombone, piano and bass

:: Tchaikovsky : Violin Concerto

:: Stravinsky : The Rite of Spring

:: Lahav Shani, IPO Music Director

:: Joshua Bell, Violinist

Thanks to a generous contribution, the Tel Aviv Arts Council, in partnership with the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra, is able to offer tremendously discounted tickets exclusively to our young patrons of the arts.

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Thursday October 7th 8pm, 2021

Venue: Charles Bronfman Auditorium, Heichal HaTarbut, HaBima Square, TLV

Dress: It’s the philharmonic, so dress to impress!

Ticket: 85 NIS (big discount off regular tickets)

Who: EXCLUSIVE to Tel Aviv Arts Council Young Patrons, 20s & 30s

About the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra is the leading symphony orchestra in Israel. The Israel Philharmonic Orchestra was founded as the Palestine Orchestra by violinist Bronisław Huberman in 1936, at a time when many Jewish musicians were being fired from European orchestras. Its inaugural concert took place in Tel Aviv on December 26, 1936, twelve years before the State of Israel was born.

About the Tel Aviv Arts Council

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

The Arts Council is generously supported by the Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com