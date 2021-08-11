INVITATION: Israel Police Volunteer Training Course for Olim

Exact date TBA, Summer 2021

Giving Olim access, influence, community, and a voice.

About this event

TLV Internationals, presents: Israel Police Volunteer Training for Olim

What: TLV Internationals’ ProjecT.A. together with the Israel National Police has been giving young Olim the opportunity to volunteer alongside police officers, keeping our Tel Aviv streets and neighborhoods safe for over a decade.

As volunteer police in uniform, you will ride along with officers a couple times a month to carry out their same duties in the patrol unit of the Tel Aviv Police. The patrol unit is the tip of the spear in public safety as the first unit to react against crime in our city.

Our volunteers will undergo a professional training program that will teach you all you need to know about operating as a uniformed police officer. The course is nine meetings over two months, with each meeting lasting three hours. You will learn police procedures, rights and responsibilities, patrol unit specific operations, working with the bomb squad, the use of force when necessary, dealing with terrorist incidents, firearms training for both handguns, rifles & more. Volunteers who have an Israeli drivers’ license will also have a test to allow them to drive police cars.

Who: Good Hebrew language skills are a requirement, writing & conversational. Israeli citizens with no criminal record only. IDF service not needed.

How: Understandably, we will only be able to launch this opportunity if there is enough community interest. Thus, please apply, and we will be in touch when we hit critical mass.

Where: Tel Aviv Police HQ, Ramat HaChayal

Cost: Free. Please note that the Israel Police have the final say on who can take part in the training course based upon final security checks.

About our Organization: TLV Internationals

In the past decade, Tel Aviv has become the premiere destination for young Jews from around the globe to move to and call ‘home.’ TLV Internationals is the lighthouse which attracts and welcomes the newcomer. TLV Internationals coalesces these young voices into a unified community and platform for action within and for the benefit of Tel Aviv and greater Israel. TLV Internationals is a nonprofit serving as an advocate for this community’s needs with the local and national government. With a following of over 80,000 young men and women from a multitude of nations, backgrounds, religious practices, and professional fields, TLV Internationals has built the largest community organization in Israel.

Web: www.LoveTelAviv.com

Email: info@TLVInternationals.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TelAvivInternationals

Group: www.facebook.com/groups/TelAvivInsider

TLV Internationals is generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com