The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
INVITATION: Israeli Short Film Competition & Screenings @ Cinematheque
Mideast Streets
film festival
Israel
Tel Aviv

INVITATION: Israeli Short Film Competition & Screenings @ Cinematheque

The Media Line Staff
06/09/2022

Starts on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (35.70 shekels) here.

Location: Tel Aviv Cinematheque, 5 Ha’Arbaa Street, Yafo, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 63416

View map

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents:

Israeli Short Film Competition & Screenings

Five Films w/ English Subs + Directors Q&A

What: Become an art insider and join your Tel Aviv Arts Council young patrons community for an exclusive film festival evening at the Cinematheque. Come early to enjoy the festival atmosphere & student-priced drinks!

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Tuesday June 14th 2022, 9pm

Venue: Tel Aviv Cinematheque, 5 Ha’Arbaa Street, Tel Aviv

Tickets: 35nis, but space is limited so register today.

Who: Only for young adults, 20s & 30s

About Our Event: Israeli Short Independent Film CompetitionWe are once again very proud to support the International Student Film Festival, now in its 24th season.

The Short Independent Film Competition’s goal is to provide a platform for the independent short creation, which constitutes a fresh and innovative voice in the Israeli film industry. In contrast to those creations competing in other frameworks of the festival, the films presented in this competition were not produced in film school, but rather as independent production of the creators. The world of creativity which takes place outside of the academic greenhouses is a unique field of action which presents new and complex challenges alongside freedom for creativity and thinking. The short independent film is a rare opportunity to witness this, and to recognize the signature of the director as it is gradually being formed and his ideas and ways of expression, which are about to continue to ripen in later work. The film industry in Israel is in a great movement forward, and it is exciting to notice this also within the independent movies which are created as a part of it.

We are happy to invite you to watch the films in the contest and get a first-hand impression of variable, original and courageous independent Israeli creations.

The short films in this competition:

Equilibrium / Between Her / Fever / Night of the 21st / Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

Email: Events@TelAvivArts.com

The Arts Council is generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation // www.AmYisrael.com

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.