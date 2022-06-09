INVITATION: Israeli Short Film Competition & Screenings @ Cinematheque

Starts on Tue, Jun 14, 2022 9:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (35.70 shekels) here.

Location: Tel Aviv Cinematheque, 5 Ha’Arbaa Street, Yafo, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Tel Aviv District 63416

View map



Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents:

Israeli Short Film Competition & Screenings

Five Films w/ English Subs + Directors Q&A

What: Become an art insider and join your Tel Aviv Arts Council young patrons community for an exclusive film festival evening at the Cinematheque. Come early to enjoy the festival atmosphere & student-priced drinks!

Date: Tuesday June 14th 2022, 9pm

Venue: Tel Aviv Cinematheque, 5 Ha’Arbaa Street, Tel Aviv

Tickets: 35nis, but space is limited so register today.

Who: Only for young adults, 20s & 30s

About Our Event: Israeli Short Independent Film CompetitionWe are once again very proud to support the International Student Film Festival, now in its 24th season.

The Short Independent Film Competition’s goal is to provide a platform for the independent short creation, which constitutes a fresh and innovative voice in the Israeli film industry. In contrast to those creations competing in other frameworks of the festival, the films presented in this competition were not produced in film school, but rather as independent production of the creators. The world of creativity which takes place outside of the academic greenhouses is a unique field of action which presents new and complex challenges alongside freedom for creativity and thinking. The short independent film is a rare opportunity to witness this, and to recognize the signature of the director as it is gradually being formed and his ideas and ways of expression, which are about to continue to ripen in later work. The film industry in Israel is in a great movement forward, and it is exciting to notice this also within the independent movies which are created as a part of it.

We are happy to invite you to watch the films in the contest and get a first-hand impression of variable, original and courageous independent Israeli creations.

The short films in this competition:

Equilibrium / Between Her / Fever / Night of the 21st / Let Sleeping Dogs Lie

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

