INVITATION: Night in the Museum, Israeli Art History 102 + Wine

Tue, Aug 10, 2021 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM IDT

Tickets (₪51 – ₪122.40) here.

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, Presents:

Night in the Museum : Israeli Art History 101

“Israeli Art Between Wars 1967 – 1977 : Body & the Conceptual”

Talks In-English + Post Lecture Wine & Cocktail Bar

Become an Israeli art insider. Join your young Tel Aviv community celebrating the depth and breadth of Israeli art over the past century. Spend an evening at the Tel Aviv Museum of Art with leading art history lecturers in-English, taking a journey through the culture, society and creativity of Israel. Each month we will focus on a different facet of the local art scene. Come once, twice, or register for the entire series. Post lecture, we will be given special deals to hang at the museum’s acclaimed Pastel bar, getting 1+1 cocktails and wine deals.

Date: Tuesday Aug 10th 2021, 7pm

Venue: Tel Aviv Museum of Art, 27 Shaul HaMelech Blvd

Cost: 50NIS (120NIS discounted cost for all 3 events in the series)

This event is exclusively for young adults 20s & 30s

About Our Series: Israeli Art History 101

For the first time, Tel Aviv Museum of Art is proud to offer an exciting new series for young English-speaking art and culture lovers. Navigating through important historical events and themes, we will review the local art scene from the establishment of the State of Israel to the present.

Tuesday August 10th // Body & the Conceptual: Israeli Art Between Wars 1967 – 1977

Tuesday September 14th // Political & the Artistic: Israeli Art Between 1978 – 1990

Tuesday October 12th // Real Time: Israeli Art Between 1990 – Today

About Our Venue: Tel Aviv Museum of Art Tel Aviv Museum of Art is a municipal museum and one of Israel’s leading artistic and cultural institutions. The museum is comprised of various departments that encompass Israeli and foreign art, photography, architecture, design, and other art forms past and present. In addition to its extensive program of permanent and changing exhibitions, the museum offers a vibrant selection of programs and activities for adults, youth and children: concerts, classes, lectures, guided tours, workshops, and more.

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are non-profit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

Tel Aviv Arts Council is generously supported by Am Yisrael Foundation www.AmYisrael.com