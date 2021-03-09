INVITATION: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Starts on Tue, Mar 9, 2021, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

About this Event

Tel Aviv International Salon, presents:

Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Online event will be held in-English + Q&A

Date: Tuesday March 9th 2021, 8pm IL // 1pm EST

Cost: FREE

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv International Salon

ELECTIONS NOTICE: The Salons are a politically unaffiliated, honest-broker organization and as such we do not support any candidate or political party. We are proud to have a long tradition of hosting the leading candidates from all sides of the political spectrum during local and national elections to speak, debate and discuss the important issues that our entire community cares about.

We will never share your personal information with any third party. But if you did want to get involved in political volunteering, there are great access points for Olim to enter politics and raise our community’s voice across the political spectrum. Please email us at info@TLVSalon.com and let us know inside which party you would like to lend a helping hand so we can connect you. Please take to heart that no matter whom you support, don’t forget to vote March 23!

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion nonpartisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There are an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision-makers and the leading influencers on our society.

