Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
INVITATION: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Mideast Streets
Israeli election
Binyamin Netanyahu
Likud

INVITATION: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The Media Line Staff
03/09/2021

Starts on Tue, Mar 9, 2021, 8 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

“Leading Ideas, Leading Israel”

About this Event

Tel Aviv International Salon, presents:

Prime Minister of the State of Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Online event will be held in-English + Q&A

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Tuesday March 9th 2021, 8pm IL // 1pm EST

Cost: FREE

Link: Online viewing link will be sent to all who RSVP

Media welcome; but please contact press@tlvsalon.com

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv International Salon

Leading Ideas, Leading Israel

ELECTIONS NOTICE: The Salons are a politically unaffiliated, honest-broker organization and as such we do not support any candidate or political party. We are proud to have a long tradition of hosting the leading candidates from all sides of the political spectrum during local and national elections to speak, debate and discuss the important issues that our entire community cares about.

We will never share your personal information with any third party. But if you did want to get involved in political volunteering, there are great access points for Olim to enter politics and raise our community’s voice across the political spectrum. Please email us at info@TLVSalon.com and let us know inside which party you would like to lend a helping hand so we can connect you. Please take to heart that no matter whom you support, don’t forget to vote March 23!

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. Our nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging, thought-provoking and intellectual discussion nonpartisan platform for the young adult Tel Aviv International and Sabra community. There are an increasing number of motivated young professionals who are choosing to make Tel Aviv their home. The Salon provides this community a unique forum to learn about, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, history, media, economics, social, cultural and environmental issues with a diverse range of engaging international decision-makers and the leading influencers on our society.

LIKE: www.facebook.com/TelAvivInternationalSalon

EMAIL: Events@TLVSalon.com

WEB: www.TLVSalon.com

The Salons are generously supported by the Am Yisrael Foundation www.AmYisrael.com

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.