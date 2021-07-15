Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
INVITATION: Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra & Wine, Tues July 20
Mideast Streets
music
symphony orchestra
Israel
Youth
Concert

INVITATION: Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra & Wine, Tues July 20

The Media Line Staff
07/15/2021

Starts on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (86.70 shekels) here.

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents a very special evening:

Night at the Philharmonic

Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Full Symphony Orchestral Concert

+ Private Post-Show Wine Reception & Talk

Our Full Concert Program with Conductor Yi-An Xu:

:: Lavry – “Emek” Symphonic Poem, Op.45

:: Tchaikovsky – Suite from the Ballet Swan Lake, Op.20

:: Rimsky-Korsakov – “Scheherazade” Symphonic Suite, Op.35

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Tuesday July 20th 8pm (doors open 7:15pm)

Venue: Charles Bronfman Auditorium, HaBima Square, Tel Aviv

Ticket: 85NIS (normally 145NIS), includes a private wine reception

Who: Young Patrons in their 20s & 30s only

Proceeds from this concert will support a scholarship fund for the benefit of outstanding young Israeli musicians needing assistance.

About the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

The Young Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra is Israel’s national youth orchestra. It is directed by the Jerusalem Music Center – Mishkenot Shaananim, which is a leading nation-wide organization that nurtures young excelling musicians throughout the country. The orchestra comprises 100 young excelling musicians ages 14–18. The Young IPO convenes twice yearly in boarding school conditions, in the winter and during the summer vacation, for inspiring gatherings with international conductors and leading Israeli educators, concluding with festive concerts. We believe strongly that outstanding young musicians from throughout the country should have a chance to come together to interact with their musical peers and experience music-making at the highest level and, irrespective of their place of residence or financial means.

In spite of its ‘youth’ status, the YIPO instills in its participants a level of discipline and musical excellence on par with that found in professional orchestras, giving its participants musical experiences that shape their development and accompany them for years to come.

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv Arts Council

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world-class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are nonprofit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

Visit: www.TelAvivArts.com

Email: Events@TelAvivArts.com

Follow: www.facebook.com/TelAvivArtsCouncil

The Arts Council is generously supported by the Am Yisrael Foundation www.AmYisrael.com

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.