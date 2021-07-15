INVITATION: Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra & Wine, Tues July 20

Starts on Tue, Jul 20, 2021 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Tickets (86.70 shekels) here.

Young Patrons of the Arts Celebrating Israeli Creative Culture

About this event

Tel Aviv Arts Council, presents a very special evening:

Night at the Philharmonic

Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

Full Symphony Orchestral Concert

+ Private Post-Show Wine Reception & Talk

Our Full Concert Program with Conductor Yi-An Xu:

:: Lavry – “Emek” Symphonic Poem, Op.45

:: Tchaikovsky – Suite from the Ballet Swan Lake, Op.20

:: Rimsky-Korsakov – “Scheherazade” Symphonic Suite, Op.35

RSVP: Register Above

Date: Tuesday July 20th 8pm (doors open 7:15pm)

Venue: Charles Bronfman Auditorium, HaBima Square, Tel Aviv

Ticket: 85NIS (normally 145NIS), includes a private wine reception

Who: Young Patrons in their 20s & 30s only

Proceeds from this concert will support a scholarship fund for the benefit of outstanding young Israeli musicians needing assistance.

About the Young Israel Philharmonic Orchestra

The Young Israeli Philharmonic Orchestra is Israel’s national youth orchestra. It is directed by the Jerusalem Music Center – Mishkenot Shaananim, which is a leading nation-wide organization that nurtures young excelling musicians throughout the country. The orchestra comprises 100 young excelling musicians ages 14–18. The Young IPO convenes twice yearly in boarding school conditions, in the winter and during the summer vacation, for inspiring gatherings with international conductors and leading Israeli educators, concluding with festive concerts. We believe strongly that outstanding young musicians from throughout the country should have a chance to come together to interact with their musical peers and experience music-making at the highest level and, irrespective of their place of residence or financial means.

In spite of its ‘youth’ status, the YIPO instills in its participants a level of discipline and musical excellence on par with that found in professional orchestras, giving its participants musical experiences that shape their development and accompany them for years to come.

About Our Organization: Tel Aviv Arts Council

The Tel Aviv Arts Council celebrates the creative culture of Israel by providing a venue for young creatives and lovers of the arts to gather while attending lectures and demonstrations by world-class artists, performers, and technologists.

The common theme in our events is a playful exploration of the world around us and the search for something unique that expands our vistas and leaves one with a sense of wonder. All of our private events are nonprofit, but professionally produced to provide attendees with a comfortable environment to engage with the arts community, and take place in various venues throughout our great city.

“Without vision a people perishes” – King Solomon

