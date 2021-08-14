Iran 2.0: Exploring AI, Policy and Democracy

Wed, 18 Aug 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Persia’s August Webinar will feature three outstanding thinkers whose creative, innovative and educative approaches help shape the world, starting with their native Iran.

Bringing together the worlds of historical insight into Iran and its role in the global community, geoeconomics in the MENA region, as well as artificial intelligence in emergent democratic processes, our panelists will explore how and when we may be able to empower today and tomorrow’s generations to universalise participation, transparency and decision making that impact our lives and help resolve our challenges in a constructive manner.

Our webinar will take place on Wednesday, 18 August at 17:00 BST (London, UK)

Our panelists:

Professor Ali Ansari

Ali Massoud Ansari the Professor in Modern History with reference to the Middle East at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He is also the founding director of the Institute for Iranian Studies. Hi research explores the history and politics of Modern Iran, including the relationship between Iranian ideologues and Western ideas of development, especially the way in which Iranian intellectuals appropriated, adapted and engaged with narratives of the Enlightenment; the concept of ‘rights’; constitutionalism; and the establishment of the rule of law. His work examines historical consciousness, and the various narratives and mythologies that have shaped contemporary Iranian identity.He is currently the FCO Fellow looking at politics of Brirish-Iranian relations in historical context.

Afshin Molavi

An Iranian-American author, a co-director of the emerge85 Lab, a senior research fellow at the New America Foundation and Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, and a senior advisor at Oxford Analytica, Molavi is a widely published thinker focussing on global geo-political risk and geo-economics in the Middle East and Asia.

Soushiant Zanganehpour

A winner of the Global Challenge Price 2017, Zanganehpour’s AI start up, Swae.io, defines a new model for global governance through bottom-up and inclusive decision-making and governance to advance democratic processes that enable the grassroots to voice their concerns and redirect the rise of abuse of power and elitism towards accessing the greater good. He is an advocate of informed, meritocratic processes that build better leadership among governments, corporations and communities.