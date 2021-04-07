Support Our Future Leaders

Iran and the US – A Critical Juncture: Fireside Chat w/ Congressman Ro Khanna
Mideast Streets
Iran
United States
Ro Khanna

Iran and the US – A Critical Juncture: Fireside Chat w/ Congressman Ro Khanna

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2021

Wed, Apr 7, 2021 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Join us for a moderated conversation with Congressman Ro Khanna on the future of US-Iran relations.

About this Event

Participants

Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving his third term. Rep. Khanna sits on the House Committees on Agriculture, Armed Services, and Oversight and Reform, where he chairs the Environmental Subcommittee. Rep. Khanna has had an outspoken stance in opposition to the U.S. using unauthorized military interventionism over diplomacy with Iran. Last year, the House of Representatives passed Rep. Khanna’s bill to prevent taxpayer funding from being used to take military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

Vali Nasr is the Majid Khadduri Professor of Middle East Studies and International Affairs at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and spearheads the Rethinking Iran series at SAIS.

Overview

The last five years have put an unparalleled strain on the already tenuous relations between Washington and Tehran. As debates continue on the re-entrance of the U.S. to the Iran Deal, it’s hard to envision whether and how the growing tensions of this era will dissipate. Join us for a discussion with Rep. Khanna on the future of U.S.-Iran relations.

This event is part of Rethinking Iran at SAIS’s ongoing programming on the theme of “Iran and the US: A Critical Juncture,” which will include fireside chats, policy forums, and roundtable discussions.

