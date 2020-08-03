Iran, China & the New Threat to Israel

Date and time: August 3, 10, and 17, 2020, 8 to 9 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Explosions have been going off all over Iran in the past week. Who is responsible for them and could this lead to retaliation or a war against Israel by Iran? Will the new agreement with China embolden Iran in ways not seen before? Hear from a military and political expert about Israel’s greatest existential threat.

About our speaker: Elliot Chodoff is a political and military analyst specializing in the Middle East conflict and the global war on terrorists. His writings on Combat Motivation and Effectiveness in Infantry Units have been on the recommended reading list at the US Army War College. His articles have appeared in the Washington Times, National Post of Canada, and numerous web journals. He is a lecturer at the University of Haifa and is writing a PhD dissertation in International Relations at Bar Ilan University on the deterrence of terrorism. Elliot is a major in the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reserves and is a graduate of the Home Front Command Senior Commanders Course. He presently serves as the Population Officer in the Operations Branch of IDF Northern Command. Elliot moved to Israel in 1983 and is a founding member of Eshchar, a community village in the Galilee, where he resides.

About Tribe Tel Aviv: Recently launched, Tribe Tel Aviv’s vision is to offer opportunities for young Jews in Tel Aviv to engage in Jewish life and learning in an open and friendly community of like-minded peers. We believe Jewish tradition and wisdom can inform and enrich our fast-paced lives, and enhance our role in contributing to Tel Aviv’s Jewish character and to the building of Israel as a Jewish state. Be part of the flourishing of Jewish life in Tel Aviv and a revitalization of the Zionist enterprise. Tribe Tel Aviv’s mission is to take the next step forward and cultivate the existing and diverse community of English-speakers into a more cohesive community centered around Jewish life, because after all, Judaism is a team sport.