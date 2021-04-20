Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran: From the Inside Out
Mideast Streets
Iran
Gulf Cooperation Council
Israel
China
Russia
European Union
United States
Iran Nuclear Deal

Iran: From the Inside Out

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2021

Thu, Apr 22, 2021 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Iran: From the Inside Out will take place on Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT on the Zoom platform.

About this Event

The timing of this colloquium is intentional – the US is at a critical juncture. The new Biden administration has rare bipartisan support from Congress – support for a fresh policy that reinstates limits on Iran’s nuclear program, curtails its ballistic missile program, and addresses its malign behavior throughout the Middle East – all this coinciding with upcoming presidential elections in the Islamic Republic.

“Red teaming” is an analytic tool born from past failures to challenge assumptions, ignore disconfirming evidence, and disregard alternative perspectives. The resultant red team framework stress-tests strategies and mitigates group think by examining problem sets from myriad perspectives.

The goal of Red Teaming Iran: From the Inside Out is to “stress-test” participants’ thinking of the Iranian security challenge by examining it from the eyes of myriad perspectives: the Iranian perspective, the Middle East perspective, the P5+1 perspective, and finally – how these perspectives might inform the US perspective.

Format: Virtual

Program Schedule

9-9:15 a.m. CT: Introduction: Chris Hoch, National Intelligence Officer for Iran, ODNI

9:15-10:15 a.m. CT: Keynote Discussion: The Iranian perspective

  • How Does Iran View Itself? (15 minutes) Robin Wright, USIP – Wilson Center
  • How Does Iran View Its Neighbors? (15 minutes) Hossein Mousavian, Princeton University
  • Moderated Q&A (30 minutes) Chris Hoch, ODNI

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. CT: Panel 1: Middle East perspective: GCC & Israel

  • How Do the GCC View Iran? Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, Emirates Policy Center
  • How Do the GCC View Iran – An Alternative View? Bilal Saab, Middle East Institute
  • The Israeli Variable. Martin Indyk, Council of Foreign Relations
  • Moderated Q&A Jon Alterman, Jon Alterman, CSIS

11:45-12:30 p.m. CT: Lunch break: Student Undergraduate Research presentation

12:30-2 p.m. CT: P5+1 Perspective: China, Russia & EU members

2-3 p.m. CT: Keynote Discussion: Implications to US Strategy & Policy

  • Implications to the Biden Administration – A Hawkish Perspective, Susan Maloney, Council of Foreign Relations
  • Implications to the Biden Administration – an Alternative Perspective, Vali Nasr, Johns Hopkins SAIS
  • Moderated Q&A (30 minutes). Barbara Slavin, Atlantic Council

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.