Thu, Apr 22, 2021 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM Central Daylight Time (UTC-5)

Register here.

Iran: From the Inside Out will take place on Thursday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT on the Zoom platform.

About this Event

The timing of this colloquium is intentional – the US is at a critical juncture. The new Biden administration has rare bipartisan support from Congress – support for a fresh policy that reinstates limits on Iran’s nuclear program, curtails its ballistic missile program, and addresses its malign behavior throughout the Middle East – all this coinciding with upcoming presidential elections in the Islamic Republic.

“Red teaming” is an analytic tool born from past failures to challenge assumptions, ignore disconfirming evidence, and disregard alternative perspectives. The resultant red team framework stress-tests strategies and mitigates group think by examining problem sets from myriad perspectives.

The goal of Red Teaming Iran: From the Inside Out is to “stress-test” participants’ thinking of the Iranian security challenge by examining it from the eyes of myriad perspectives: the Iranian perspective, the Middle East perspective, the P5+1 perspective, and finally – how these perspectives might inform the US perspective.

Format: Virtual

Program Schedule

9-9:15 a.m. CT: Introduction: Chris Hoch, National Intelligence Officer for Iran, ODNI

9:15-10:15 a.m. CT: Keynote Discussion: The Iranian perspective

How Does Iran View Itself? (15 minutes) Robin Wright, USIP – Wilson Center

How Does Iran View Its Neighbors? (15 minutes) Hossein Mousavian, Princeton University

Moderated Q&A (30 minutes) Chris Hoch, ODNI

10:15 a.m.-11:45 a.m. CT: Panel 1: Middle East perspective: GCC & Israel

How Do the GCC View Iran? Ebtesam Al-Ketbi, Emirates Policy Center

How Do the GCC View Iran – An Alternative View? Bilal Saab, Middle East Institute

The Israeli Variable. Martin Indyk, Council of Foreign Relations

Moderated Q&A Jon Alterman, Jon Alterman, CSIS

11:45-12:30 p.m. CT: Lunch break: Student Undergraduate Research presentation

12:30-2 p.m. CT: P5+1 Perspective: China, Russia & EU members

China & Iran. Lucille Greer, Wilson Center

Russian & Iran. Mark Katz, George Mason

The EU & Iran. Fathollah-Nejad, Brookings Institute

Moderated Q&A – Alex Vatanka, Middle East Initiative

2-3 p.m. CT: Keynote Discussion: Implications to US Strategy & Policy