Iran! Women, Life, Freedom: Panel discussion on the new Iranian uprising

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 17:00 - 19:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

An extraordinary revolution is happening in Iran right now! This momentous uprising against the powerful, oppressive, theocratic government of Iran demonstrates a pivotal, grassroots-led challenge to the established regime, its vision and its control over Iranian society. What do we know about it? What is the role of women in the process and what has happened so far? What hope does this bring for positive change towards egalitarianism with regards to gender, for minority groups, for democracy; even, maybe, for peace in the geopolitical balance of the world?

Hosted as a joint collaboration between Bournemouth University and University College Cork, Ireland, this Q&A webinar is composed of 6 prominent Iranian women speakers reflecting on and addressing questions about this remarkable and courageous women-led insurgence. The audience will be invited to pose their question on this momentous revolution to the panellists in advance via their Eventbrite registration .

Chair: Dr Mastoureh Fathi, University College Cork

Panellists:

Dr Sanaz Javadi-Farahzadi is a lawyer, lecturer, mentor and international adviser to United Nations agencies, European Union, governments, academia and the private sector on intellectual property, international trade and gender equality in Europe, Middle East, Africa and South East Asia.

Dr Atlas Torbati is a lecturer and researcher at Goldsmiths University of London. Atlas’ expertise lies in the area of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

Ms Dorreh Khatibi-Hill, Creative Media Lecturer, Leeds Beckett University. Dorreh’s expertise focuses on the participation of Iranian women in social media in the engagement with activists transnationally for egalitarian participation.

Dr Zahra Tizro, Department of Psychological Sciences, University of East London. Zahra’s expertise lies in the area of psychosocial aspects of health; globalisation and violence, including human trafficking.

Dr Pardis Asadi Zeidabadi, Department of Sociology, City, University of London. Pardis’ expertise lies in the area of feminist and women’s activism in Iran.

Shirin Assa, PhD candidate, BIGSAS, Bayreuth University. Shirin is particularly interested in intersectionality, resistance, and the literature of the SWANA region in diasporas.

The event will be opened on behalf of the Women’s Academic Network at Bournemouth University by Professor Dr. Sara Ashencaen Crabtree, Professor of Social and Cultural Diversity.