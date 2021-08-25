Protecting Truth During Tension

Iranian cookery class with Razieh
Mideast Streets
cooking
food
cuisine
Iran
chef

Iranian cookery class with Razieh

The Media Line Staff
08/25/2021

Starts on Sat, 28 Aug 2021 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£22.15) here.

Join Razieh in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class!

About this event

Join Razieh in preparing a wonderful Iranian meal for her online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and storyteller. She will share the secrets to traditional Iranian dishes. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours long. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class takes place that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Razieh’s cook-along dishes will be Mahi Hasho (Salmon Baked in Tamarind), Sabzy Polo (Persian Herbal Rice) and Reyhan Apple Salad

Equipment List

  • Food processor / Blender
  • Baking tray
  • Tinfoil
  • 2 Mixing bowls
  • Cutting board
  • Knife
  • Frying pan
  • Saucepan
  • Wooden spoon
  • Slotted spoon
  • Sieve

Ingredients List

  • 400g/ 2 Salmon fillets
  • 100g Tamarind (with seeds, or 50g paste)
  • 200g Basmati Rice
  • 1 tbsp Tomato paste
  • 50g Mayonnaise
  • 50g Walnuts
  • 50g Raisins
  • 50g Butter
  • 1 medium White Onion, peeled and quartered
  • 1 Leek
  • 2 Apples (green or red)
  • 1 stalk Celery
  • 1 cup Fresh or tinned pineapple
  • 1 Lemon (optional)
  • 7 cloves Garlic
  • 1 bunch Fresh coriander
  • 1 bunch Dill
  • ½ bunch Parsley
  • ½ tsp Turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp Red pepper flakes (or ¼ tsp chilli powder)
  • Pinch Ground saffron for garnish (optional)
  • 4 tbsp Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Message from Razieh: “Hello everyone! My name is Razieh, and I am a chef from Iran. My journey with food began when I was a child in my family kitchen with my mum. She was from the Turkish side of Iran, where women are famous for being excellent cooks and bakers. She taught me all her skills and I began to bake cakes for special events in my country when I was just 7.

I learnt to take great care and pride in my food; we particularly love using fresh fragrant herbs to perfumes in our dishes. Persian Food is very aromatic and evocative; saffron, rose water and fresh barberries are staples in our cuisine and we love to make our dishes look as beautiful as they taste. When we gathered together to eat there was always an element of friendly competition to see who had created the best garnish!

When I came to the UK, I stopped hosting big events as I lost my confidence and found the language barrier difficult. Working with Migrateful has meant that my confidence has returned and now I can’t wait to share with you all the knowledge of the traditional Persian kitchen that I have carried with me on my journey.”

Payments made through Paypal can take up to 48 hours to have the order confirmed. To guarantee your spot in a cookery class we recommend using a debit or credit card.

Please note, we only process refunds and ticket transfers if we are notified 7 days before the class takes place

