Iranian Women in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

A panel of outstanding Iranian women at the top UK research university discuss what is next in the road of STEM

In 2017 Persia Educational Foundation established a scholarship fund in honour of the late award-winning Stanford mathematician, Maryam Mirzakhani. Professor Mirzakhani was the first woman to win the prestigious Fields Medal in mathematics.

The scholarship is designed to support education of Iranian descent women of any age or citizenship enrolled in a Master of Science or final year of a Doctorate programme studying STEM at the prestigious University College London.

Now four years later, the scholarship recipients discuss their latest findings, the impact of this scholarship fund on their work and what may be next in the world of STEM.

Our panel includes the amazing Persia Mirzakhani Scholars Mahtab Farahbakhsh, Niaz Shokri, Negar Shahrezagamasaei and Sara Javidnia, and will be moderated by the distinguished Dr. Eli Keshavarz-Moore, Professor of Bioprocess Science & Enterprise, Chair, UG Exam Board, Vice-Dean (International) and Careers Liaison Officer at University College London.

To learn more about or to donate to the Persia Mirzakhani Scholarship for Women in STEM please visit our site at www.persia.education