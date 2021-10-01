Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Iranian Women in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics
Mideast Streets
women
STEM
Iranian

Iranian Women in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics

The Media Line Staff
10/01/2021

Wed, 6 Oct 2021 17:00 - 18:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

A panel of outstanding Iranian women at the top UK research university discuss what is next in the road of STEM

About this event

In 2017 Persia Educational Foundation established a scholarship fund in honour of the late award-winning Stanford mathematician, Maryam Mirzakhani. Professor Mirzakhani was the first woman to win the prestigious Fields Medal in mathematics.

The scholarship is designed to support education of Iranian descent women of any age or citizenship enrolled in a Master of Science or final year of a Doctorate programme studying STEM at the prestigious University College London.

Now four years later, the scholarship recipients discuss their latest findings, the impact of this scholarship fund on their work and what may be next in the world of STEM.

Our panel includes the amazing Persia Mirzakhani Scholars Mahtab Farahbakhsh, Niaz Shokri, Negar Shahrezagamasaei and Sara Javidnia, and will be moderated by the distinguished Dr. Eli Keshavarz-Moore, Professor of Bioprocess Science & Enterprise, Chair, UG Exam Board, Vice-Dean (International) and Careers Liaison Officer at University College London.

To learn more about or to donate to the Persia Mirzakhani Scholarship for Women in STEM please visit our site at www.persia.education

