Iran’s Reverence For Poetry: Four Women Poets

Sun, Feb 28, 2021, 4:30 to 6:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

Join NH Peace Action as we delve into the poetry of Iran.

About this Event

With the election of Joe Biden, we have an opportunity once again nationally to build a meaningful peace with Iran. Join NH Peace Action as we delve into the poetry of Iran as we consider how to develop the important cultural ties needed to bolster our two people in our journey toward a just and sustainable peace.

Bio: Farzaneh Milani completed her graduate studies in Comparative Literature in 1979 at the University of California in Los Angeles. Her dissertation, “Forugh Farrokhzad: A Feminist Perspective” was a critical study of the poetry of a pioneering Iranian poet. A past president of the Association of Middle Eastern Women Studies in America, Milani was the recipient of All University Teaching Award in 1998 and nominated for Virginia Faculty of the Year in 1999.

Milani has published over 100 articles, epilogues, forewords, and afterwords in Persian and in English. She has served as the guest editor for two special issues of Nimeye-Digar, Persian Language Feminist Journal (on Simin Daneshvar and Simin Behbahani), IranNameh (on Simin Behbahani), and Iranian Studies: Journal of the International Society for Iranian Studies (on Simin Behbahani). She has written for The New York Times, The Washington Post, Christian Science Monitor, Ms Magazine, Readers Digest, USA Today, Daily Progress, and NPR’s All Things Considered. She has presented more than 250 lectures nationally and internationally. A former director of Studies in Women and Gender and chair of the Department of Middle Eastern and South Asian Languages and Cultures, Milani is Raymond J. Nelson Professor of Persian Literature and Women Studies at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. She was a Carnegie Fellow (2006-2007).

Cosponsors: NH Peace Action, Building a Culture of Peace Forum, NH Humanities Council

Free and open to the public.