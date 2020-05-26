IranWiC Virtual Speed Mentoring

Date and time: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Sponsored by Iranian Women in Computing

Looking for guidance on your career path? Join us for a virtual mentoring with Iranian managers in the US industry and ask your questions.

IranWiC is hosting another virtual mentorship session on May 28.

In this special session, we have invited managers from different Tech companies to mentor our attendees in their career path. During this one-hour mentoring session, each mentor will be matched with a few mentees based on the expertise and mentees will have the opportunity to ask their questions regarding the topic.

Please register with “only one of the mentors” to get connected with your desired mentor during the event.

The event is open to all genders.

Mentors: