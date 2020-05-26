IranWiC Virtual Speed Mentoring
Date and time: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 6 to 7 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
Sponsored by Iranian Women in Computing
Looking for guidance on your career path? Join us for a virtual mentoring with Iranian managers in the US industry and ask your questions.
IranWiC is hosting another virtual mentorship session on May 28.
In this special session, we have invited managers from different Tech companies to mentor our attendees in their career path. During this one-hour mentoring session, each mentor will be matched with a few mentees based on the expertise and mentees will have the opportunity to ask their questions regarding the topic.
Please register with “only one of the mentors” to get connected with your desired mentor during the event.
The event is open to all genders.
Mentors:
- Azalia Mirhoseini, tech lead manager at Google Brain. Azalia is a senior research scientist and tech lead manager at Google Brain and an expert in Deep Learning research. She is leading the Machine Learning Moonshot at Brain where she focuses on deep reinforcement learning-based approaches to solving problems in computer systems and metalearning.
- Yashar Mehdad, tech lead manager at Facebook AI. Yashar is a tech lead manager at Facebook AI. His focus is on machine learning and natural language processing with 15 years of technical experience in the field.
- Marzieh Parandehgheibi, engineering manager at Cruise. Marzieh is an engineering manager at Cruise where she is leading a machine learning team for self-driving cars.
- Shabnam Ghader, senior manager of machine learning at Adobe. Shabnam is a senior manager of machine learning at Adobe’s Sensei and Search division with expertise in machine learning and computer vision.
- Roozbeh Mottaghi, research manager at Allen Institute for AI. Roozbeh is a research manager at Allen Institute for AI where he leads the PRIOR team, a computer vision team within AI2.
- Ameneh Gholipour, engineering manager at Yelp. Ameneh is an engineering manager at Yelp where she leads a platform team consisting of machine learning and backend engineers that work on extracting insight from raw data.
- Alexandra Sobhani, engineering manager at Google. Alexandra is a software engineering manager at Google where she leads a team at the Cloud Developer Experience.
- Shirin Ebrahimi, principal software engineering manager at Microsoft. Shirin is a principal software engineering manager at Microsoft, leading a team for HoloLens.