Iraqi Book Club
Mideast Streets
books
Iraq

Iraqi Book Club

The Media Line Staff
03/20/2022

Tue, Mar 22, 2022 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Together, we share our stories about Iraq and meet new people in a supportive environment. We do this by talking about books.

About this event

We are a community group of people who have a relationship with Iraq. Some of us were born there, some of our parents were born there, some have lived and worked there and some are just curious.

Together, we aim to share our stories about Iraq and meet new people in a supportive environment. We do this by talking about books.

We talk about books written by Iraqi authors, both nonfiction and fiction. We like to read traditionally minority voices, like those of women, religious minorities and people who are queer. We do this so we can get the full picture of what it means to live in Iraq.

We meet every other month online to learn and get to know new people. Every so often we have a get-together in person somewhere in the UK. All sessions are appropriate for anyone with an open mind and heart, of any ethnicity and background!

____

BOOK OF THE MONTH: The Orange Trees of Baghdad – Leilah Nadir

Leilah Nadir journeys to uncover her lost family roots in war-torn Iraq. Born to an Iraqi father and an English mother, raised in Britain and Canada, she has always yearned to visit her father’s family but has never set foot on Iraqi soil.

As the bombs land on Baghdad and her relatives leave the country, Leilah begins to uncover her lost family history.

At the same time, she gets rare first-hand insight into what Iraqis are experiencing through the invasion and its aftermath.

Join us to chat about our responses to these writings and (if we have them our own dreams for the future of Iraq

__

Previous Reads:

  • The Beekeper of Sinjar by Dunya Mikhail
  • Cultural Cleansing in Iraq: Why Museums Were Looted, Libraries Burned and Academics Murdered by Raymond W. Baker, Shereen T. Ismael, Tareq Y. Ismael
  • The American Granddaughter – Inaam Kachachi AND Iraqi Odyssey (documentary)
  • The Watermelon Boys – Ruqaya Izzidien

