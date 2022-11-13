Iraqi Book Club | Fifteen Iraqi Poets: Dunya Mikhail

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 18:30 - 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Together, we share our ✨ stories about Iraq and meet new people in a supportive environment. We do this by talking about books.

We are a community group of people who have a relationship with Iraq. Some of us were born there, some of our parents were born there, some have lived and worked there and some are just curious.

We talk about books written by Iraqi authors, both 📚 non-fiction and fiction. We like to read traditionally 💪 minority voices, like those of women, religious minorities and people who are queer. We do this so we can get the full picture of what it means to live in 🇮🇶 Iraq.

We meet every other month online to learn and get to know new people. Every so often we have a get-together in person somewhere in the UK. All sessions are appropriate for anyone with an open mind and heart, of any ethnicity and background!

BOOK OF THE MONTH | Fifteen Iraqi Poets – Dunya Mikhail

Fifteen Iraqi Poets compiles fifteen poems, each written by a different, prominent twentieth-century Iraqi poet.

Poems are selected, with commentary, by award-winning Iraqi-American poet, Dunya Mikhail.

This little anthology is the perfect introduction to a literature that traces its roots back to ancient Sumer — a poetry written by those who have lived through a state of continuous wars and massacres, their laments often opening with a plea to their destroyed homeland, “O Iraq.”

💪 Join us to chat about our responses to these writings and (if we have them our own dreams for the future of Iraq

Previous Reads:

– The Beekeper of Sinjar by Dunya Mikhail

– Cultural Cleansing in Iraq: Why Museums Were Looted, Libraries Burned and Academics Murdered by Raymond W. Baker, Shereen T. Ismael, Tareq Y. Ismael

– The American Granddaughter – Inaam Kachachi AND Iraqi Odyssey (documentary)

– The Watermelon Boys – Ruqaya Izzidien

– The Orange Trees of Baghdad – Leilah Nadir

– Women on a Journey: Between Baghdad and London – Haifa Zangana

– I’jaam: An Iraqi Rhapsody – Sinan Antoon

– The President’s Gardens: Muhsin al-Ramli