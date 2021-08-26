Protecting Truth During Tension

Iraqi Kurdistan: A Land of Jewish Heritage, and Potential Reconciliation
Mideast Streets
Kurdistan
Jewish Diaspora

Iraqi Kurdistan: A Land of Jewish Heritage, and Potential Reconciliation

The Media Line Staff
08/26/2021

Sun, Aug 29, 2021 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Central European Summer Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us for a dynamic interactive journey through the rich heritage of the Jews of Kurdistan.

About this event

From the Neo-Assyrian era to the present day, learn about the Jews from Kurdistan and their enduring history. Today, there are hundreds of thousands of Jews from Kurdistan who look to their ancestral fatherland – and its enduring Jewish heritage sites – with affection, interest, and curiosity. For some, the support has even become political, and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is celebrated as one of the most durable, stable, tolerant, and secure governments in the entire Middle East. Learn more about Kurdistan, its Jewish heritage, and the present-day efforts to support Jewish expression.

With your contribution you will also be donating to the “Foundation of Ours”, which supports Jewish expression in the Kurdistan Region, and provides platforms for reconciliation and coexistence between all communities.

About Levi

Levi Meir Clancy was born into a mixed Okinawan and Ashkenazi family in Los Angeles, where he graduated from UCLA in Microbiology, Immunology, and Molecular Genetics. Applying his minority background to issues of justice, equity, and equality, he moved to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in 2014 where he has worked in marketing campaigns, and software development. In 2019, he began his master’s degree in Applied Demography, with a focus on tribal structures in the Kurdistan Region. He has spoken at TEDxDuhok, AMP Conf, and GSMA Mobile 360. In 2020, he incorporated Foundation of Ours, which supports Jewish expression in the Kurdistan Region, and provides platforms for reconciliation and coexistence between all communities. The Foundation has hosted seminars and exhibitions across the Kurdistan Region.

