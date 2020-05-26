Is Israeli-Palestinian Security Cooperation Ending?

Date and time: Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11 am Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

One of the few things that some say have been working well after the Oslo Accords was signed on September 13, 1993, has been 27 years of security cooperation between the IDF and the Palestinian Authority in Judea and Samaria.

Because Israel is planning to extend sovereignty over these territories and the Jordan Valley, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared that “the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments,” Mr. Abbas declared in a speech in Ramallah after a much-anticipated meeting of officials of the authority, the PLO and Fatah, the political faction that dominates them both. Those understandings, he said, include all security agreements.”

What does this tell us about the state of the security cooperation between the IDF and the Palestinian Authority? Is the PA about to downgrade more of its security cooperation with Israel? Does this pave the way for a renewed intifada?

Here to answer these questions and more is Maj. Gen. (res.) Eitan Dangot, the coordinator of government activities in the territories from 2009 to 2014, whose role was identifying the Israeli government’s civil policy in Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.