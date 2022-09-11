Islam and Creativity in Popular Culture

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 13:30 - Mon, 26 Sep 2022 16:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£45 – £75) here.

Three-day online course on 12, 19 and 26 September 2022 by Professor Jonas Otterbeck.

About this event

This is a three-day online course that addresses the many new expressions of mass mediated creative arts that make reference to Islam. These expressions may be motivated by a wish to express an Islamic interpretation or spirituality, but they may also be for other reasons, such as from anti-racism or critical perspectives. Muslims, as well as non-Muslims, take part in this ongoing art making process. By looking into a number of exciting and intriguing case-studies, and by combining this with the latest theoretical ideas in the field, this course aims to enable participants to individually analyse and comprehend contemporary creativity in relation to Islam.

Read and download course structure.

Course Convenor

Professor Jonas Otterbeck is a specialist on contemporary Islam. He is Head of Research at the Aga Khan University’s Institute for the Study of Muslim Civilisations (AKU-ISMC) and the current holder of the Rasul-Walker Chair in Popular Culture in Islam. The three main topics of his research are Islamic views on music, Muslims in Europe, and contemporary Islamic ideas. Theoretically, he has worked within gender, culture, and religious studies. In August 2021, Otterbeck’s new book The Awakening of Islamic Pop Music was published by Edinburgh University Press, and his current research is on creativity and Islam.

Date and Time

12, 19 and 26 September 2022,13:30 – 16:00 London Time.

Tickets

£75 professionals | £45 students, AKU alumni and staff.

*The course will be delivered via Zoom. Readings and further details will be provided later upon registration.

*This course will not be recorded.