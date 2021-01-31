Sun, 31 Jan 2021, 3:30 to 5 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Join us for a lively discussion on the topic of Islamophobia and Racism.

What is it like for British Muslims and Black people in the UK and around the world, faced with anti-Muslim hatred, racism and the rise in hate crimes. What are the solutions?

With Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, a British lawyer, politician and member of the House of Lords

Sajjad Karim, solicitor and former MEP and legal affairs spokesman for the Conservative party,

Ismeal lea South, independent cultural researcher on Black ( African & African Caribbean) British history and British Muslim History,

Iman Atta , Director and trustee of Tell MAMA (Measuring Anti-Muslim Attacks) Programme which supports victims of anti-Muslim hate across the UK

Yussra Warsama, Actor and Poet

Moderated by: Ismael Lea South

#BLACKLIVESMATTER