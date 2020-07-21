Islam’s Crisis of Apostasy with Mark Durie

Date and time: July 24, 5 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Islamism makes utopian promises that repeatedly have failed. Coming against the background of several centuries of Muslim humiliation, this results in increasing discontent. One symptom is the growing numbers of Muslims becoming agnostics, atheists, or converting to other faiths, especially Christianity. What does this mean for the future of Islam?

Mark is a Ginsburg-Milstein Writing Fellow at the Middle East Forum and a senior research fellow of the Arthur Jeffery Centre for the Study of Islam. He also pastors a church in Melbourne, Australia. His publications on religious topics include The Qur’an and its Biblical Reflexes, Which God?, The Third Choice, and Liberty to the Captives. His books have been translated into more than a dozen languages.