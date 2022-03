Tue, Mar 29, 2022 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets ($18) here.

Join us as we host Kalela Lancaster, National Council of Jewish Women’s new Israel Program Manager. She will take us on a virtual journey across Israel, stopping along the way to hear the amazing stories of inspiring women change-makers and to learn about NCJW ‘s 2022 Israel Granting Program Grantees.