Sat, 10 Jul 2021 10:00 - 13:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Israel and Palestine: The Mind of the Occupier and Dissident Israeli Voices. Prof Ilan Pape/Prof Nurit Peled-Elhanan/ Prof Haim Bresheeth

Israel and Palestine: The Mind of the Occupier and Dissident Israeli Voices.

Sat 10th July 2021

10am – 1pm

10am

Chair Martin Kemp

Speakers Prof Ilan Pape Prof Nurit Peled-Elhanan Prof Haim Bresheeth

After a brief introduction, our presenters will speak for 20 minutes each on their field of research, (history, education and identity, and militarism), considering what their work has revealed about the nature of Israeli society and consciousness. Followed by a discussion amongst members of the panel.

11.30 – 11.45 Break

11.45am – 12.45pm

Open discussion with the public. We shall conclude by considering scenarios for a resolution of the issues facing the Jewish Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

Close 1pm

Bios

Prof Ilan Pape Has published 15 books on the Middle East and on the Palestine Question. He is an expatriate Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies.

He is the author of The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (2006), The Modern Middle East (2005), A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples (2003), and Britain and the Arab-Israeli Conflict (1988). He was also a leading member of Hadash.

Prof Nurit Peled-Elhanan is an Israeli professor of language and education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a human rights activist. She is known for her research on the portrayal of Palestinians in Israeli textbooks. She is a translator, and activist. She is a 2001 co-laureate of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought awarded by the European Parliament. She is known for her research on the portrayal of Palestinians in Israeli textbooks, which she has criticised as being anti-Palestinian.

Prof Haim Bresheeth is a filmmaker, photographer and an academic researcher, now a Professorial a Research Associate at SOAS. His books include Introduction to the Holocaust (with Stuart Hood, 2 reprints since 1997, translated into four languages). His edited volumes include The Gulf War and the New World Order, (with Nira Yuval-Davis) 1992, Zed Books, Cinema and Memory: Dangerous Liaisons, Co-edited with Sand, S and Zimmerman, M, Zalman Shazar Centre, Jerusalem (Hebrew) 2004, and a co-edited volume with Haifa Hammami The Conflict and Contemporary Visual Culture in Palestine & Israel. a special double-issue of Third Text. His recent books include An Army Like No Other: How the IDF Made A Nation, Verso, 2020. He is a founder member of Jewish Network for Palestine, UK.

Martin Kemp is a Psychoanalyst BPA BPF UK-Palestine Mental Health Network. UK