Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel and Palestine: The Mind of the Occupier and Dissident Israeli Voices
Mideast Streets
Israel
Palestine
Occupation
dissidents

Israel and Palestine: The Mind of the Occupier and Dissident Israeli Voices

The Media Line Staff
07/04/2021

Sat, 10 Jul 2021 10:00 - 13:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Israel and Palestine: The Mind of the Occupier and Dissident Israeli Voices. Prof Ilan Pape/Prof Nurit Peled-Elhanan/ Prof Haim Bresheeth

About this event

Israel and Palestine: The Mind of the Occupier and Dissident Israeli Voices.

Sat 10th July 2021

10am – 1pm

Free video to subscribers

10am

Chair Martin Kemp

Speakers Prof Ilan Pape Prof Nurit Peled-Elhanan Prof Haim Bresheeth

After a brief introduction, our presenters will speak for 20 minutes each on their field of research, (history, education and identity, and militarism), considering what their work has revealed about the nature of Israeli society and consciousness. Followed by a discussion amongst members of the panel.

11.30 – 11.45 Break

11.45am – 12.45pm

Open discussion with the public. We shall conclude by considering scenarios for a resolution of the issues facing the Jewish Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

Close 1pm

Bios

Prof Ilan Pape Has published 15 books on the Middle East and on the Palestine Question. He is an expatriate Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is a professor with the College of Social Sciences and International Studies at the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom, director of the university’s European Centre for Palestine Studies, and co-director of the Exeter Centre for Ethno-Political Studies.

He is the author of The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine (2006), The Modern Middle East (2005), A History of Modern Palestine: One Land, Two Peoples (2003), and Britain and the Arab-Israeli Conflict (1988). He was also a leading member of Hadash.

Prof Nurit Peled-Elhanan is an Israeli professor of language and education at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a human rights activist. She is known for her research on the portrayal of Palestinians in Israeli textbooks. She is a translator, and activist. She is a 2001 co-laureate of the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought awarded by the European Parliament. She is known for her research on the portrayal of Palestinians in Israeli textbooks, which she has criticised as being anti-Palestinian.

Prof Haim Bresheeth is a filmmaker, photographer and an academic researcher, now a Professorial a Research Associate at SOAS. His books include Introduction to the Holocaust (with Stuart Hood, 2 reprints since 1997, translated into four languages). His edited volumes include The Gulf War and the New World Order, (with Nira Yuval-Davis) 1992, Zed Books, Cinema and Memory: Dangerous Liaisons, Co-edited with Sand, S and Zimmerman, M, Zalman Shazar Centre, Jerusalem (Hebrew) 2004, and a co-edited volume with Haifa Hammami The Conflict and Contemporary Visual Culture in Palestine & Israel. a special double-issue of Third Text. His recent books include An Army Like No Other: How the IDF Made A Nation, Verso, 2020. He is a founder member of Jewish Network for Palestine, UK.

Martin Kemp is a Psychoanalyst BPA BPF UK-Palestine Mental Health Network. UK

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.