“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
ISRAEL BONDS presents COVID Treatments and Venture Capitalism
Mideast Streets
coronavirus
Venture Capital
COVID-19
Israel
bonds

The Media Line Staff
04/22/2021

Starts on Thu, Apr 22, 2021 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

About this Event

April 22, 2021 at 8PM EST Via Zoom

Zoom link provided upon registration

David Shore

VP, Investor Relations – Canada

OurCrowd (Canada)

Dr. Gilly Regev, PhD

Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder

SaNOtize

David Shore

David is responsible for expanding OurCrowd’s presence in Canada: building the investor community, bringing new companies onto the OurCrowd platform and leveraging the investor network on behalf of our portfolio companies. David has more than 20 years of experience in analyzing, investing in and operating technology companies. As the Managing Director of Terracap Ventures, David developed the firm’s overall corporate strategy, reviewed more than 400 deals and led investments in five new companies and seven follow-on rounds. Prior to joining Terracap, David was a top-ranked technology analyst for Canadian investment banks such as Mackie Research Capital, CIBC, Desjardins and First Marathon, providing insightful research into technology companies. His operational experience includes roles as CFO at several start-ups including Cavet and Beam Networks. David has served as a Board Director of both public and private companies including ESI Entertainment Systems Inc. (CNSX:ESY), Sarda Technologies and Helix Medical Systems. He is also directly involved in fostering a strong start-up community in Canada, serving on the Advisory Board of the Canadian Innovation Exchange and as an advisor for The Next 36. David received his CFA designation in 1997 and completed his MBA at the Schulich School of Business in 1994.

Dr. Gilly Regev, PhD

Dr Regev is a skilled entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in anti-infectious research and product development. Her formal training is in analytical and bioanalytical chemistry. Gilly completed her Ph.D. at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in 2004. Gilly served as the CSO of Bovicor, an animal health company, for 3 years and then co-founded SaNOtize in 2017. As CEO of SaNOtize, she co-leads efforts to develop new formulations, write and conduct clinical trials, create IP and correspond with regulatory authorities. Gilly has also developed and is responsible for relationships with investors, contactors and licensees.

About OurCrowd

OurCrowd was started in 2013, driven by the idea that the business of building startups grows bigger and better when the global ‘crowd’ gains access to VC-level investment opportunities.

Today, OurCrowd is a global venture investing platform that empowers institutions and individuals to invest and engage in emerging companies. The most active venture investor in Israel, OurCrowd vets and selects companies, invests its capital, and provides its global network with unparalleled access to co-invest and contribute connections, talent and deal flow. OurCrowd builds value for its portfolio companies throughout their lifecycles, providing mentorship, recruiting industry advisors, navigating follow-on rounds and creating growth opportunities through its network of multinational partnerships.

About SaNOtize

SaNOtize has been evaluating nitric oxide (NO), a naturally occurring nanomolecule in the body, as a first-in-class nitrosylite drug with potential use as a topical antimicrobial agent to treat a wide variety of diseases.

SaNOtize has an issued patent for its Nitric Oxide Releasing Solution (NORSTM).

The company’s key objective is to provide a first-line non-antibiotic antimicrobial for use against bacterium, viruses and fungi. With this approach, antibiotic therapies may be reserved for more severe infections, used less frequently, and ultimately slow the development of AMR.

In addition to its ability to treat a broad spectrum of infectious pathogens, NORSTM delivery is practical and convenient. The development of a proprietary liquid formulation to generate NO as an antimicrobial and immunomodulatory agent means that high-pressure cylinders of gNO are not required for delivery.

