Israel in a Sea of Change

Wed, Sep 21, 2022 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Join us to learn how the Abraham Accords and challenges from Iran are driving the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

About this event

Jerusalem Post diplomatic correspondent Herb Keinon will report on how the Abraham Accords and challenges from Iran are currently driving the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East and impacting Israel’s relationships with the Arab world. He will also talk about U.S.-Israel cooperation under the Biden administration, why Israel is having its fifth election in 3 ½ years and what all this means to the country’s various ethnic, political and religious groups

Keinon is a Denver native, with degrees from University of Colorado and University of Illinois; he has lived in Israel since 1985. For over three decades, he has done up-close coverage of major stories that impact the Middle East and the former Soviet Union. It is a talk you will not want to miss.

Sponsored by Congregation Beth Emek, with CCJCC, Congregation B’nai Shalom and Diablo Valley Hadassah.